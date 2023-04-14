Norman Talsoe Honors God’s Request Through an Amazing Literary Masterpiece

A realistic vision of the second coming of Christ that would help evangelize the world in the end-times

COOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Christ's second coming has been prophesied, but no one knows exactly when His return will be. By the grace of the Lord Almighty, Norman Talsoe has delivered God, The Here, And The Hereafter: The Way to Heaven to prepare the world for when angels will eventually blow the horn.The author, Normal Talsoe, was eighty-two-year-old when he started writing a book that God asked him to write. He is now ninety-one: hardly the age to be an author. So why is he doing this? The LORD used multiple miracles in every step of convincing him to honor His request; how do you say no to God? Whether Christian or atheist, the impossible sequence of events could not be due to random chance: but to God. The task involves interpreting the Biblical last seven years of God's 6000-year week. While sounding insanely impossible: the following story is all true. God will determine the consequences of your reaction.This is the time of Christ's return. The book's object is to teach the readers what they must do to become Heaven-ready. The presented narrative will walk the reader through Daniel's Seven-Year Timeline, including the emerging Antichrist, False Prophet, and the final battle between Satan and Him at Armageddon. God, The Here, And The Hereafter: The Way to Heaven will serve as an instrument for correctly interpreting and fully understanding the rapture-tribulation timeline."The author did an incredible job of providing a detailed and well researched examination of the Bible, and in particular the exploration of the Book of Revelations as it relates to the end of times. The detailed way the author brings an exact timetable and lays out the events of the end times was very vivid, and a use of imagery gives readers a stark layout of what people can expect. The balance the author had with his own visions and understanding of his own messages from God with the research and biblical verses to back up his findings was great to see on the page," said Jack Chambers through Pacific Book Review.The Reading Glass Books will showcase God, The Here, And The Hereafter: The Way to Heaven at the London Book Fair, taking place from April 18 to 20, 2023, in Olympia, London. Norman Talsoe's book will be featured at The Reading Glass Books, stand number 2A114.