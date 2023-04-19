CALCAP Lending, Inc. Announces Two New Capital Partners to Originate and Fund Apartment Loans up to $20mm

Apartments and multifamily housing are staples of our economy.
UNITED STATES, April 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- CALCAP Lending, Inc. is excited to announce partnerships with two new capital partners. These new relationships will allow CALCAP Lending to originate and fund small balance apartment loans up to $20mm.
“We are thrilled to be partnering with two well respected capital providers in the industry," said CALCAP Head of Lending, Tim Landwehr. “These new relationships will allow us to provide our clients with more options that align with our core business."
CALCAP is an active owner operator of 1700 doors, provides property management services to 64 communities and over 3,000 doors, invests into the capital stack as preferred equity, and provides end-to-end asset management analysis and oversight. With the expansion of their debt offerings, they are now one of the only full-service providers of debt, equity, property management, and asset management services in the workforce housing sector.
CALCAP Lending, Inc. is a nationwide commercial real estate lender that specializes in providing debt solutions for multifamily and commercial real estate investments. Their team of experienced professionals have originated $600mm in loans since their founding in 2011.
CALCAP Advisors is a leading provider of multifamily investment services, including acquisition, disposition, and asset management.
To learn more about how you can benefit from CALCAP’s scope of services, please visit calcaplends.com/multifamily, or contact Tim Landwehr @ tim.landwehr@calcap.com or by calling 747-265-0675.
Contact
Tim Landwehr
CALCAP Lending
+1 747-265-0675
tim.landwehr@calcap.com