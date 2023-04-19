Supremecrete: Transforming garage floors in the Ft. Wayne, Indiana area
Providing epoxy floor coatings solutions for Ft. Wayne, Indiana homeowners since 2016
We don’t rush to get a job done fast, we put our focus on getting it done right the first time.”FT. WAYNE, IN, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Applying decorative concrete coatings on a garage floor can greatly improve the value of any home. SupremeCrete is locally owned and operated and has installed hundreds of garage floors for homeowners in the Ft. Wayne, Indiana area.
SupremeCrete was founded in 2001, before the current owners, Kevin and Amanda Rutherford, took over the decorative concrete coatings business in 2016, and moved the operations from Bryan, Ohio to Ft. Wayne.
According to Kevin Rutherford, SupremeCrete offers several concrete coatings and overlay options which gives them the flexibility to provide homeowners with the best possible application for their needs.
“Most of our competitors only offer one or very few systems and like to promote their 1-day garage floor special,” Rutherford stated. “We don’t rush to get a job done fast, we put our focus on getting it done right the first time.”
Offering systems such as GRANIFLEX™, Metallic Marble, Rustic Concrete Wood and more - Rutherford estimated that SupremeCrete has completed over a thousand jobs, many of which have been garage floor applications.
Epoxy coatings are a popular choice for garage floors due to their durability, easy maintenance and aesthetic appeal. SupremeCrete is the expert in installing epoxy coatings, with years of experience and a proven track record of quality workmanship. They are also one of the few contractors in the area that offer a wide variety of color options with their flake system, which gives a homeowner the opportunity to choose their preferred color blend for their garage floor.
A true validation of the quality of work and excellent customer service is the number of the 5-Star Google Reviews SupremeCrete has received, including this review from a past garage floor customer, Sean Odier.
“I had some pretty high expectations when I hired SupremeCrete to epoxy coat my garage floor, but they were all blown away by the time the guys were done. It is beautiful! My wife works at home and she couldn't stop telling me how nice and professional the installers were. They showed up when they said they would and it only took 2 days like they said it would. I have wanted the floor coated for years and now I know I should not have waited. I CAN NOT recommend SupremeCrete enough. Also, I got two quotes. SupremeCrete was 1000.00 better than the other quote.”
“One of the biggest reasons for our success is the network of support we have and the systematic approach we take on every project,” Rutherford added. “No matter which crew members do the installation, the process is always consistent to ensure the best possible results for the customer.”
As part of the “network of support”, Kathy Fowler, SupremeCrete’s Business Development Guide from the decorative concrete product supply company, The Concrete Protector, had this to say about working with the Rutherford’s:
“I have had the pleasure of working closely with Kevin and Amanda and the rest of the SupremeCrete team. Their commitment to quality, innovation and customer satisfaction is truly remarkable. Their work ethic is of the highest standard, and their team's expertise and professionalism in applying these coatings are unparalleled, making them a top choice for businesses and homeowners alike.”
“I love working with SupremeCrete. Their professionalism and exceptional product offerings have set them apart in the industry. Their dedication to continuous improvement and customer-centric approach make them a trusted partner for customers seeking high-quality concrete coatings that deliver outstanding performance and aesthetics. I have watched them take on challenging projects that some contractors may shy away from, and execute them beautifully. It is an absolute joy to work with Kevin and Amanda,” Fowler concluded.
One of the primary benefits of epoxy coatings is their strength. They can withstand heavy traffic, chemical spills and extreme temperatures without showing signs of wear and tear. This makes them an ideal choice for garages, which are often exposed to harsh conditions and heavy use. In addition to expertise in installing epoxy coatings, SupremeCrete is committed to providing excellent customer service.
“Our team members are more than just co-workers, they are friends…which creates a pleasant work environment,” Rutherford noted. “We are a family-owned and operated business, and I consider everyone on the team as part of the family!”
His son, Luke, is part of the SupremeCrete team and according to Kevin, will one day take over the business. Their attention to detail and commitment to quality make them the top choice for garage floor coatings in the Ft. Wayne area.
View past project photos, get information on the systems they offer and get a free quote at www.supremecrete.com or call (260) 444-8852. Be sure to ask about their new homeowner financing option and get the floor you want without breaking the bank!
