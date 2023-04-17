Make Spaces Empowers Students to Achieve Admission to Top-Ranked Architecture and Built Environment Programs Abroad
NEW BRUNSWICK, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATE, April 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Make Spaces, an initiative dedicated to breaking down barriers to design education, has launched its "Masters Mentorship" program to assist students in gaining admission to prestigious universities such as Harvard University (Graduate School of Design), Cornell University, Columbia GSAPP, and other institutions across the USA, UK, and Europe.
In an increasingly expensive landscape for design education, Make Spaces is committed to affordable education and personalized support. Make Spaces also helps its students benefit from relevant scholarships and financial aid to support their academic journey. The program provides students and young professionals in developing nations with the education, resources, opportunities, and skills they need to succeed in the field of architecture, urbanism, interiors, and construction.
"We are thrilled to offer the program to students who aspire to study in top-ranked universities abroad. The exclusive program for architecture and built environment background aspirants has helped students secure admissions to some of the best institutions in the world along with meritorious scholarships," said Arnav Prakash, Core-Mentor & Founder of Make Spaces.
Make Spaces provides students with personalized guidance and support through experienced mentors with similar backgrounds and educational experiences. Their program includes assistance with university selection, essay, and portfolio crafting, feedback on application materials, and mock interviews to prepare students for admission interviews. This personalized approach is especially valuable for students from developing nations who may not have access to the same resources and opportunities as their peers.
"Grateful can be very little word for what Make Spaces has offered. I strongly suggest that it branch to form Miracles at Make Spaces for everything it does to help one keep moving! Make Spaces has my highest recommendations in all true senses and is a perfect place for everyone to be themselves without any fear. There was no chance that this happened the way it is for me without the team!" said a satisfied student admitted to Harvard University (Graduate School of Design).
Make Spaces is committed to making its program accessible to students from all backgrounds by offering it remotely from the USA. The program provides personalized support and guidance, helping students achieve their goals of studying at top-ranked universities abroad in architecture and the built environment.
For more information on the program, including details on how to apply, please visit the Make Spaces website at https://www.makespaces.in
