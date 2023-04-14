Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 713 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 415,268 in the last 365 days.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc to Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Atlanta, April 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Piedmont Office Realty Trust PDM announced today that the Company will release its first quarter financial results on Monday, May 1, 2023, after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. A conference call is scheduled for Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time and will be broadcast live in listen-only mode on the company's investor relations website at investor.piedmontreit.com. During the conference call, the Company's management team will review first quarter performance, discuss recent events, and conduct a question-and-answer period.

 

To Listen to the Webcast:

Click on the webcast link under the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://investor.piedmontreit.com/news-and-events/events-calendar.

 

For analysts that are participating in the Conference Call:

Please dial in at least fifteen minutes prior to start time to ensure a timely connection.

Domestic: (888) 506-0062
International: (973) 528-0011
Participant Access Code: 348299

 

To Listen to the Replay via Webcast:

Click on the webcast link under the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.piedmontreit.com.

 

To Listen to the Replay Telephonically:

Domestic: (877) 481-4010
International: (919) 882-2331
Replay Passcode: 48117

The playback can be accessed through May 16, 2023.

 

To Submit a Question:

Investors interested in submitting a question to the Company prior to the call should send their questions to the following email address: askpiedmont@piedmontreit.com. Company management will attempt to answer as many questions as time allows on the conference call.

 

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

 

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. PDM is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. Its approximately $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet. The Company is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by S&P Global Ratings (BBB) and Moody's (Baa2). Piedmont is a 2023 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year. For more information, see www.piedmontreit.com.

 

Research Analysts/ Institutional Investors Contact:

Eddie Guilbert

770-418-8592

research.analysts@piedmontreit.com

 

Shareholder Services/Transfer Agent Services Contact:

Computershare, Inc.

866-354-3485

investor.services@piedmontreit.com

 

 


You just read:

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc to Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more