Primis Financial Corp. Announces Date for First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

MCLEAN, Va., April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Primis Financial Corp. FRST (the "Company") today announced that it will release first quarter 2023 results after the market closes on Thursday, April 27, 2023. Following the release, the Company will host a conference call and audio webcast for analysts and investors at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, April 28, 2023.

The webcast of the earnings call can be found at the following address: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/659480176

To participate in the call, please use one of the following telephone numbers and request the Primis Financial Corp. earnings call. Participants are encouraged to dial in 15 minutes prior to the call start time.

Participant Toll-Free Dial-In Number: (888) 330-3573

Participant Toll Dial-In Number: (646) 960-0677

Conference ID: 4440924

A replay of the conference call will be available for 7 days at:

Toll-Free Dial-In Number: (800) 770-2030

Toll Dial-In Number: (647) 362-9199

Replay Access Code: 4440924

About Primis Financial Corp.

As of December 31, 2022, Primis Financial Corp. had $3.57 billion in total assets, $2.95 billion in total loans and $2.72 billion in total deposits. Primis Bank, the Company's banking subsidiary, provides a range of financial services to individuals and small- and medium-sized businesses through thirty-two full-service branches in Virginia and Maryland and through certain internet and mobile applications.

Contacts : Address : Dennis J. Zember, Jr., President and CEO Primis Financial Corp. Matthew A. Switzer, EVP and CFO 1676 International Drive Phone: (703) 893-7400 McLean, VA 22101

Primis Financial Corp., NASDAQ Symbol FRST

Website: www.primisbank.com

