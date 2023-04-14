Aon Announces 10% Increase to Quarterly Cash Dividend

Submit Release
DUBLIN, April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aon plc AON, a leading global professional services firm, today announced that the Board of Directors authorized a 10% increase to its quarterly cash dividend on Aon's outstanding Class A Ordinary Shares.

Consistent with the increase in the dividend, the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.615 per share on outstanding Class A Ordinary Shares, reflecting a 10% increase from $0.56 per share. The dividend is payable May 15, 2023 to shareholders of record on May 1, 2023.

About Aon

Aon plc AON exists to shape decisions for the better — to protect and enrich the lives of people around the world. Our colleagues provide our clients in over 120 countries and sovereignties with advice and solutions that give them the clarity and confidence to make better decisions to protect and grow their business. 

