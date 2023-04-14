AMOP Receives 2023 INTERNET TELEPHONY Product of the Year Award

AMOP announced today that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has named AMOP Revenue Assurance as a recipient of a 2023 INTERNET TELEPHONY Product of the Year Award.

FAIRHOPE, Ala., April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AMOP's Revenue Assurance integrates with your billing platform and carriers so you can identify and match billing to provisioned services, ensure billing accuracy, save time, reduce human error, and avoid revenue leakage from a single portal. It was designed and built by operators for operators. AMOP's Revenue Assurance integrates with multiple carrier platforms via API to pull data and make changes to service plans, products, rates, and quantities on the fly. This streamlines operational processes that increase productivity, provide internal efficiencies, increase cash flow, and create revenue assurance.

"We are thrilled to be recognized with the Internet Telephony Product of the Year Award for 2023! AMOP continues to grow and thrive as a mobility management platform. Products such as Revenue Assurance that automates the billing of usage data for a client is a tool that makes a tremendous business impact for our clients." Keith Singler EVP of Revenue Operations

"I am honored to recognize AMOP with a 2023 Product of the Year Award for its commitment to excellence and innovation," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, of TMC. "In the opinion of our judges and editorial team, AMOP Revenue Assurance has proven to be among the best communications and technology solutions available on the market. I look forward to continued leadership from AMOP.

About AMOP

Advanced Management Operations Platform (AMOP) was founded in 2020 when Altaworx saw the need for a mobility management platform. This cloud-based SIM Management Platform utilizes automation through AIPs and other data connections to offer clients a single pane of glass to manage their SIM Portfolio and data usage. AMOP is a tool that allows users to fine-tune how their customers utilize data. This platform empowers users to customize rate plans and rules, eliminating lost data, and the risk of encountering expensive data overages.

About INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine

INTERNET TELEPHONY has been the IP Communications Authority since 1998™. Beginning with the first issue, INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine has been providing unbiased views of the complicated converged communications space. For more information, please visit http://www.itmag.com. Follow INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine on Twitter.

About TMC

Celebrating our 50th Anniversary in 2023. Through education, industry news, live events and social influence, global buyers rely on TMC's content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. As a result, leading technology vendors turn to TMC for unparalleled branding, thought leadership and lead generation opportunities. Our in-person and online events deliver unmatched visibility and sales prospects for all participants. Through our custom lead generation programs, we provide clients with an ongoing stream of leads that turn into sales opportunities and build databases. Additionally, we bolster brand reputations with the millions of impressions from display advertising on our news sites and newsletters. Making TMC a 360-degree marketing solution, we offer comprehensive event and road show management services and custom content creation with expertly ghost-crafted blogs, press releases, articles and marketing collateral to help with SEO, branding, and overall marketing efforts. For more information about TMC and to learn how we can help you reach your marketing goals, please visit http://www.tmcnet.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter, @tmcnet .

For more information about TMC, visit http://www.tmcnet.com.

Media Contact

Keith Singler, AMOP, 1 8555698647, ksingler@altaworx.com

SOURCE AMOP