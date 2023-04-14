Altus Group to Hold a Virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 3, 2023 and Announce First Quarter Financial Results on May 4, 2023

TORONTO, April 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altus Group Limited (ʺAltus" or "the Company") AIF, a leading provider of asset and fund intelligence for commercial real estate, announced today that it will hold its annual meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 11:00 am (ET) in a virtual-only setting.



Everyone will be able to attend the Meeting online, and registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders can ask questions and vote in real time online. As in prior years, all shareholders can vote in advance of the Meeting in accordance with the instructions set out in their form of proxy or voting instruction form and are encouraged to vote on the proposed resolutions before the proxy/voting instruction deadline of Monday, May 1, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. (ET). Information related to the Meeting, including the Notice of Meeting and Management Information Circular, has been posted on the Company's website under the Investors section and is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The Company also plans to release its first quarter financial results for the period ended March 31, 2023 after market close on Thursday, May 4, 2023. Altus Group executives Jim Hannon, Chief Executive Officer, and Pawan Chhabra, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call and webcast at 5:00 p.m. (ET) the same day to review the financial results and discuss corporate developments.

The details for both events are as follows:

Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Date: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 Time: 11:00 a.m. (ET) Live Virtual Meeting: https://web.lumiagm.com/464592507 (Password: altus2023) Voting Deadline: Monday, May 1, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. (ET) Replay: A replay will be available at altusgroup.com.

To view or participate in the virtual Meeting, shareholders will need access to an internet-connected device for the full duration of the meeting. More information on how to attend, ask questions and vote at or prior to the Meeting, please refer to pages seven to ten in the Management Information Circular available on the Company's website and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Q1 2023 Results Conference Call & Webcast

Date: Thursday, May 4, 2023 Time: 5:00 p.m. (ET) Webcast: altusgroup.com (under Investor Relations) Live Call: 1-888-660-6785 (toll-free) (Conference ID: 8366990) Replay: A replay of the call will be available via the webcast at altusgroup.com.

About Altus Group

Altus Group is a leading provider of asset and fund intelligence for commercial real estate. We deliver intelligence as a service to our global client base through a connected platform of industry-leading technology, advanced analytics, and advisory services. Trusted by the largest CRE leaders, our capabilities help commercial real estate investors, developers, proprietors, lenders, and advisors manage risks and improve performance returns throughout the asset and fund lifecycle. Altus Group is a global company headquartered in Toronto with approximately 2,700 employees across North America, EMEA and Asia Pacific. For more information about Altus AIF please visit altusgroup.com.

