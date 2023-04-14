Council President Glass to Host Media Availability on Monday, April 17 at 1:30 p.m.

MARYLAND, April 14 - For Immediate Release: Friday, April 14, 2023

On Monday, April 17 at 1:30 p.m., Montgomery County Council President Evan Glass will hold a media availability to discuss upcoming Council and Committee worksessions on the FY24 Operating Budget and the FY24-29 Capital Improvements Program (CIP). Glass will also discuss other Council matters.

The Council president’s media availability will be held via Zoom and is for members of the news media.

The public can view the media availability on the Council’s Facebook page (@MontgomeryCountyMdCouncil).

Members of the news media must RSVP before 12 p.m. on April 17 to Lucia Jimenez at Lucia.Jimenez@montgomerycountymd.gov to receive the Zoom login information.

