Montgomery County Council to Hold Public Hearings on April 25 and May 16, 2023

MARYLAND, April 14 - For Immediate Release: Friday, April 14, 2023

The County Council will hold public hearings to receive testimony on new items introduced to the Council as follows:

April 25, 2023 at 1:30 p.m.

Deadline to sign up to speak is April 24 at 2 p.m.

Expedited Bill 19-23, Department of Police - Pension and DSRP Adjustments , would amend eligibility requirements with eligibility based upon the employee’s normal retirement date, amend Group F pension multipliers for the Integrated Retirement Plan, and generally amend the law regarding retirement plans for Group F members.

Expedited Bill 20-23, OPT/SLT Bargaining Units - Pension and Retirement Adjustments , would amend Group E eligibility to add eligibility for certain ECC positions to the Group E Optional Retirement Plan and the Integrated Retirement Plan, amend Group J eligibility to add eligibility for certain ECC positions to be designated by the Chief Administrative Officer, amend credited service to provide credited service adjustments for military service, separate Group E and Group J regarding pension multipliers, adjust pension multipliers for Group E and Group J, amend the guaranteed retirement savings plan to default into the guaranteed retirement savings plan certain part-time employees in the OPT/SLT bargaining unit, amend the disability benefits plan, and generally amend pension and retirement benefits.

Expedited Bill 21-23, Fire and Rescue Services - Credited Service for Group G Members , would amend the Optional Retirement Plan and Integrated Retirement Plan pension multipliers in Group G of the Employees' Retirement System, amend the Group G Optional Retirement Plan to provide the same level of sick leave credit benefits provided for County employees in the Group G Integrated Retirement Plan, amend the Group G pension Cost of Living Adjustment, and generally amend the law regarding retirement plans for Group G members.

Supplemental Appropriation to the County Government's FY23 Operating Budget, Montgomery County Public Schools, Individuals with Disabilities Education Act Part B Grant, $1,629,727 (Source of Funds: Federal Grant).

Supplemental Appropriation to the County Government’s FY23 Operating Budget, Montgomery County Public Schools, American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary Schools Emergency Relief Fund - Homeless Children and Youth Grant, $1,065,736 (Source of Funds: Federal Grant).

Supplemental Appropriation to the County Government’s FY23 Operating Budget Montgomery County Public Schools, Maryland Department of the Environment Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Trust Grant, $349,393 (Source of Funds: State Grant).

April 25, 2023 at 7:00 p.m.

Deadline to sign up to speak is April 24 at 5 p.m.

New Registration Deadline: Bill 12-23, Police - Traffic Stops - Limitations (The Safety and Traffic Equity in Policing (STEP) Act), would prohibit a stop for certain traffic offenses by a police officer, prohibit consent searches of a vehicle by a police officer, require the collection of data and information related to traffic stops, exclude the limitations on traffic stops from collective bargaining and generally amend the County law regarding motor vehicle traffic policing. Correction: The deadline to register to speak at the hearing is Monday, April 24 at 5 p.m.

May 16, 2023 at 1:30 p.m.

Deadline to sign up to speak is May 15 at 2 p.m.

Zoning Text Amendment (ZTA) 23-03, Bethesda Overlay Zone – Extensions, would grant a one-time one-year extension to existing deadlines within the Bethesda Overlay Zone and generally amend the development procedures of the Bethesda Overlay Zone.

