Author Lynn Assimacopoulos Revealed God in the Mundane

A collection of real-life inspirational pearls through short true-life stories and candid narratives relating to faith in God
COOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- I Thought There Was a Road There is not just a book, but a companion. This book will make readers realize that they are not alone and that in the most routinary circumstances in their lives, God is there. People only have to trust. This is more than just a good read; it is a friend that will relate to readers in their day-to-day experiences.
Author Lynn Assimacopoulos began writing at the age of six and had wanted to be a journalist, however, she ended up going to nursing school instead. She then worked at the Red Cross, a home health care agency and prominent local hospital ICUs in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Later in her career, she decided to apply to the Evangelical Lutheran Good Samaritan Society, a non-profit long-term care organization, for a temporary six-week Nurse Writer position since she really enjoyed writing and after being hired, she was elated. “Since the very first day, I loved every minute of it,” Lynn says. “I continually prayed that they would need me to stay on permanently.” Her prayer was answered at the end of those six weeks. The temporary job became a part-time job and, later, a full-time position as a Nurse/Writer Project Consultant. As the sole Nurse/Writer on staff, Lynn aided in the writing of departmental policy and procedure manuals with the Society’s nursing, dietary, social work, activities, medical records and therapy consultants. She also taught a class on cultural awareness for some of the Society’s workshops as well as obtained continuing education credits for the various disciplines.
The writings in this book are true non-fiction experiences occurring at various times and occasions with family or friends. Each can easily be viewed as a lesson in life from God who continues to be present whether people realize it or not. He knows everyone well and walks beside each life's journey. For this, people surely need to indeed be thankful and humble.
“I THOUGHT THERE WAS ROAD THERE… is a heartwarming, comforting and calming cup of hot cocoa, nestled under warm blankets on a rainy day. I found this book to be very calming. The stories are like medicine for the soul,” (a fascinating review by Alyice Edrich, a Freelance Author and Writer & Editor of the TheDabblingmum.com).
The Reading Glass Books will showcase I Thought There Was a Road There at the London Book Fair, taking place from April 18 to 20, 2023, in Olympia, London. Lynn’s book will be featured at The Reading Glass Books, stand number 2A114.
To get the latest update on authors, book events, publishing, and marketing opportunities, like and follow The Reading Glass Books on Facebook.
About The Reading Glass Books
The Reading Glass Books is your local bookstore with a heart and now an emerging self-publishing house. We believe that each book is an experience, and we take that into heart as we celebrate both writers and readers manifested on our bookshelves—becoming part of everyone’s reading journey since 2020.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
Lyn Goot
The Reading Glass Books
support@readingglassbooks.com