The Gathering at South Forsyth Plans to Become The Entertainment Hub of North Georgia

Vernon Krause has a vision to create a village where North Georgia will come to play
As a global entertainment hub, The Gathering at South Forsyth will provide residents, employers and visitors with a place to come play in a comfortable and accessible setting.”
— Vernon Krause
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA, USA, April 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Vernon Krause, CEO of Krause Auto Group, has a vision for South Forsyth. That vision will create a world-class entertainment hub for North Georgia including best-in-class dining, local and high-end retail, a boutique and business hotel, a community center, varied residential options and an arena designed to host a range of top-tier events – from regional meetings to premier concerts and sporting events to county-wide middle and high school graduations.
Located at the intersection of Ronald Reagan Boulevard and Union Hill Road along Georgia 400, the site was originally zoned for a regional mall development more than 15 years ago. The previous owner created five access points and completed infrastructure updates but plans to develop the site never came to fruition and the land has since sat empty.
Krause, who is a long-time resident of north Georgia and has businesses throughout the region, envisioned creating a place for community members to meet and enjoy life. He began scouting locations in Fulton and Cobb counties when Forsyth County Commissioner Alfred John suggested the location at the gateway to South Forsyth County. Dedicated to seeing his vision become a reality, Krause purchased the 100 acres and formed a team to bring that vision to life.
“The community of South Forsyth holds great meaning for me. As a global entertainment hub, The Gathering at South Forsyth will provide residents, employers and visitors with the ability to see their favorite musician, experience a family-friendly ice show or eat at a James Beard-awarded restaurant without having to sit in their car for hours,” said Krause. “The development will include the best in advanced technology, sustainability, walkability and connectivity – all within a comfortable and accessible setting,” he added.
“The Gathering at South Forsyth will be an economic driver like no other,” said Alfred John – Chairman, Forsyth County Commission. “It will enhance what our County currently offers with an added focal point for world-class events, shopping and dining, and it will generate thousands of jobs both during, and after, construction. In addition, for the first time, our students and their families will be able to celebrate milestone achievements like graduations without limitations or being forced to travel outside the County’s boundaries. This best-in-class development will create a halo effect that will raise the County’s visibility and provide added economic growth opportunities,” he added.
According to Forsyth County Commissioner Laura Semanson, “This project will be of a similar caliber to other successfully executed mixed-use developments like Avalon and Halcyon. The vision is to create a village that makes use of the natural landscape surrounding the property. New transportation improvements in this area including the extension of Ronald Reagan Blvd., the widening of McGinnis Ferry Rd. and the new interchange on 400 at McGinnis Ferry will mitigate traffic impacts in the area. Finally, it will provide the County with significant added tax revenue that will benefit every resident with long-term economic viability,” she added.
On April 25, The Gathering at South Forsyth’s development team will file a request for an overlay district. Currently, the development plan includes 1.6 million square feet of commercial and retail space, a 750,000 square foot arena, a 100,000 square foot community center, a 7,500 square foot fire station, 450 hotel rooms with meeting spaces and residential units to help support the project.
The project will be introduced on April 25 at the Forsyth County Commission work session at 2 p.m. The public engagement listening sessions will be scheduled for May.
The Gathering at South Forsyth development team includes Dovin Ficken LLC, legal counsel; Stafford Sports, the owner’s representative; Nelson, land planning; JLL, real estate advisors; SCI Architects, arena architects, Kimley-Horn, civil engineering; and Stone Planning, economic impact research.
About The Gathering at South Forsyth
The Gathering at South Forsyth is a 100-acre mixed-use development designed to be a world-class Entertainment Hub and the gateway into South Forsyth County, Georgia. To learn more, go to the website, or follow on Facebook and Instagram.
Media Contacts:
Sharon Goldmacher
communications 21, on behalf of The Gathering at South Forsyth
sgoldmacher@c21pr.com
404.814.1330
-or-
Jamie Donaldson
communications 21, on behalf of The Gathering at South Forsyth
jdonaldson@c21pr.com
404.814.1330
