Southern Crop Brings a New Industry and Economic Growth to Mississippi   

The city of Meridian has been incredibly supportive and welcoming every step of the way and we are excited to bring new opportunities its way.”
— Rob Naudin, Chief Strategy Officer
MERIDIAN, MS, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Southern Crop, recipients of the first Cannabis Cultivation and Processing License from the Mississippi Department of Health, announces the official opening of its vertically integrated facility in Meridian, MS. The grand opening celebration on April 26th, 2023, is by invitation only and will commence at 4:30 p.m. with a welcome message from its CEO, Randy J. Mire, Pharm.D, followed by a ribbon cutting ceremony and a private site tour at 5:00 p.m.
Southern Crop’s 175,000 sq ft Class A cGMP facility contains proprietary automated packaging systems, state-of-the-art ENTEXS ethanol extraction system, kitchen, and 105,000 sq ft of indoor canopy space. Housed in a repurposed building that was vacant for 20+ years, it is one of two Tier 6 facilities in Mississippi. “This cutting-edge processing operation and pharmaceutical-grade cultivation facility will produce high quality cannabis products for patients of the Mississippi Medical Marijuana Program,” says Randy J. Mire, Pharm.D, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer. Mire was the first pharmacist to dispense medical marijuana in the South. The cultivation team is being led by Isaiah Steinbach. Mr. Steinbach has two decades of cultivation experience and was part of a six-time award winning team, culminating with the “Best of California” award. After relocating with his family, Isaiah is now a Mississippi resident and is passing his industry knowledge on to locals who are new to the cannabis industry.
The company’s new cultivation site will bolster employment opportunities in Mississippi as it currently employs 34 residents hired during the first phase of development. Southern Crop is estimating it will create approximately 100 new jobs as subsequent phases are rolled out. There are many jobs that are being created from entry level to professional roles. Southern Crop is also working with many local vendors in sectors such as transportation, security, legal services, IT management, maintenance, and cleaning supplies and will continue to support local businesses. According to Mayor Jimmy Smith “Meridian is open for business” and Southern Crop agrees. “The city of Meridian has been incredibly supportive and welcoming every step of the way and we are excited to bring new opportunities its way,” said Rob Naudin, Chief Strategy Officer.
Patients will have access to a wide variety of products, consumption methods, and dosing options provided by Southern Crop’s inaugural Bold Brand Collective consisting of SOAR, Fligh, Beyond and SoCrop. These brands will be available to licensed wholesale partners throughout the state in addition to the up-and-coming owned retail brand SOAR.
About Southern Crop
Southern Crop is primed to lead the forefront of change beyond the current industry standards. The company is positioned for a multistate expansion stemming from its commitment to produce top-of-the-line cannabis products through innovation and high standards from seed to sale. The goal is to cultivate a long-term positive impact that is the catalyst for the availability of options and access to premium plant-based wellness CPG products.
