Joint statement on seven-year anniversary of toxic drug public-health emergency

CANADA, April 14 - Premier David Eby; Jennifer Whiteside, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions; and Dr. Bonnie Henry, provincial health officer, have issued the following statement on the seven-year anniversary of toxic drug-related overdoses being declared a public-health emergency in British Columbia:

“Today, with heavy hearts and deep grief, we mark the seventh anniversary of the province’s public-health emergency in response to the toxic drug crisis. We mourn with each and every British Columbian who has lost a loved one, family member or friend to this crisis. Each loss is devasting to our communities. No words can ease the pain of those left behind by loved ones after their lives were cut short by the poisoned drug supply.

“Today, we deepen our resolve to save lives and improve lives, even as the COVID-19 pandemic’s impacts have made the drug supply even more toxic for people in our province. Budget 2023’s historic $1 billion in targeted investments will continue this work and will focus on scaling up detox, treatment and recovery services across the full spectrum of care, so people can find and stay connected to vital supports on their wellness journey.

“This resolve is also why we’re focusing on finding ways to act early to support young people at risk, like expanding supports into their communities through new Foundry centres. These centres provide people between the ages of 12 and 24 and their families with mental-health and wellness supports in their own communities. Early intervention and prevention can stop small problems from becoming bigger down the road.

“Our efforts, along with those of so many partners in community, also recognize that there are many underlying causes that lead people to use drugs, including the ongoing effects of colonialism and intergenerational trauma, poverty and homelessness.

“Prevention is a key strategy. That’s why we will continue our work to ensure all British Columbians have a decent home, food security and crisis supports of all kinds to get them through difficult times.

“We know there is much more to do. We extend our heartfelt thanks to all front-line workers and peers who make heroic efforts every single day to support those in distress and crisis.

“Our goal is to always be there with the support and care people need, when they need it to save lives and change lives for the better. This work takes all of us, together, and it’s more important now than ever.”