Students in Florida are coming out in force to educate, activate, fight back, and work towards a statewide revolution
MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Florida High School & College Students Walkout 2 Learn on April 21, Announce 24-Hour Period of Action!
Students in Florida are coming out in force to educate, activate, fight back, and work towards a statewide revolution in reaction to the oppressive and harmful policies of their legislature and governor. On April 21st, Walkout 2 Learn will be a 24-hour period of action that kicks off with midnight walkouts at Florida’s HBCUs and ends with voter-only club events in several major cities. In between, students from over 300 high schools and colleges in the state will walk out of their classrooms to engage in educational actions and build their electoral power.
During the walkout itself, thousands of students across the state will learn a brief government-censored history lesson, enroll in a virtual, college-level African American history course, and register to vote through an Active Pledge, which prompts those who sign it to register and sends their pledge with their attached voter registration status to all of their representatives—from school board to Senate. Additionally, after the walkouts take place, there will be off-campus rallies taking place in cities across the state. The rallies will feature a wide array of high-profile performers and guest speakers, and will also provide students and Floridians with a further opportunity to register to vote, sign the Active Pledge, and enroll in the African American history course.
This day of action is about addressing the reality that while Floridians do not have control over the unjust actions of their legislators and governor, they can come together to have an immediate impact in the short-term while working to form strategic coalitions in the long-term. SEE Alliance Executive Director/Founder and student Zander Moricz explains, “while we may not be able to stop bills from becoming law today, we can build collective power, share resources, insulate our communities, and continue to resist so that we can work to reclaim our state in the coming years.”
The tangible, long-term benefits that stem from Walkout 2 Learn matter just as much as the walkout itself. By attending the banned lesson and enrolling in the African American history course, students can learn freely and earn subsequent certifications for college applications and job resumes- entirely circumventing Governor Ron DeSantis’ ban on AP African American History. Moreover, after Walkout 2 Learn, students will have the opportunity to be educated and activated every day of the year through Action-Based Collaboratives (ABCs) called SEE Spaces. With the first SEE Space set to open in Sarasota, FL, these physical community centers will provide safe spaces for all students, and educate and empower young people through actions such as door-knocking campaigns and voter registration parties. Across the state, the same students that are walking out will also lead and participate in youth-led town halls every two weeks until the 2024 Presidential Election- which will include activation opportunities, resource-sharing, and talks from guest speakers.
