Parallel Events Begins Ticket Sales: Global Leaders Collaborate to Advance Sustainable Development Goals in the Maldives

MALé, MALDIVES, April 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Parallel Events, a worldwide gathering of individuals working on solutions to advance the Sustainable Development Goals set to take place in the Maldives, has begun selling tickets for its inaugural event. The 4-day event is expected to be the largest meeting of its kind in the Maldives, with global leaders collaborating to make this ambitious vision a reality.
Attendees can expect a significant number of international delegates participating in daytime celebrations of sustainable innovations and discussions of global issues, followed by networking events and parties in the evening. The Eco Org has partnered with CROSSROADS Maldives and PATINA Maldives, distinctive multi-island, fully integrated leisure destinations, to provide attendees with a unique experience.
Big City Beats WORLD CLUB DOME, the event's entertainment partner, is well-known for combining science and technology with entertainment, such as their Space Club Kitchen, which executed the first event of its kind on the International Space Station combining music and food.
The event will feature an award ceremony, opening and closing galas, networking parties, roundtable and panel discussions, keynotes, pitching events, and exhibitions. Leaders and representatives from internationally recognized brands will speak during the event, focusing on various topics such as energy and mobility, finance and economy, AI and Web3, governance and policy, community and urban resilience, entertainment and media, fashion and art, health and society, food and wellness, and travel and lifestyle.
Parallel Events is scheduled to take place annually from July 6-9, 2023. Tickets for Parallel Events are now available for purchasing on https://parallel.events with options "Conf Pass" starting at $2499, for events at CROSSROADS Maldives, or "Expo Pass", starting at $4999, for events at Patina Maldives, which allows its holders to access to events at both Patina Maldives and CROSSROADS Maldives.
Speaking about the event, the organizers said, "We are thrilled to announce the launch of Parallel Events, bringing together global leaders to collaborate on advancing the Sustainable Development Goals. Our partnerships with CROSSROADS, PATINA Maldives, and Big City Beats WORLD CLUB DOME ensure that attendees have a unique and unforgettable experience. We invite individuals from around the world to join us in the Maldives to work towards creating a better future for all."
About Parallel Events:
Parallel Events is a worldwide gathering for individuals working on solutions to advance the Sustainable Development Goals. The event brings together global leaders to collaborate and make an impact on the future of our planet. Parallel Events is scheduled to take place annually from July 6-9, 2023.
