Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Three to the Board of Hearing Aid Specialists

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Jeremy Bennett, Dr. Brian Gibson, and Jacob Mahan to the Board of Hearing Aid Specialists.

Jeremy Bennett

Bennett, of Panama City Beach, is the Vice President and a Commercial Lender at Centennial Bank. He is a board member of the Bay County Chamber of Commerce and Leadership Bay. Bennett earned his bachelor’s degree from Troy University.

Dr. Brian Gibson

Dr. Gibson, of Panama City Beach, is an Otolaryngologist at ENT and Allergy Associates of Florida. He is a member of the American Board of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and received the Hanley Award for his research on hearing loss from the New York Eye and Ear Infirmary. Dr. Gibson earned his bachelor’s degree in chemistry from the University of South Florida, his Doctor of Medicine from Florida State University, and completed his Otolaryngology Residency at the New York Eye and Ear Infirmary.

Jacob Mahan

Mahan, of Fleming Island, is a Hearing Aid Specialist with Southeastern Hearing, Inc. He has been a licensed Hearing Aid Specialist for seven years. Mahan attended Valdosta State University.

These appointments are subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.

