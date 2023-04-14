Alexa Wingfield's latest novel 'Wicked Game' explores the complexities of family inheritance and the power of love"

SACKVILLE, NEW BRUNSWICK, CANADA, April 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Alexa Wingfield's latest novel, "Wicked Game," tells a captivating story about love, family, and the power of inheritance. The book follows the journey of Erik Ballard, a shrewd CEO, who inherits his family's $1.2 billion estate, but under strict conditions set by his late mother, Emily.
As Erik tries to navigate his way through his inheritance and the conditions laid out by his mother, he meets Sarah Welk, a struggling intern who becomes his ally in the project of digitizing his childhood library. Erik and Sarah's relationship deepens, and they fall in love, but Erik's ex-fiancé reveals his initial plan: that he must marry a woman his mother would have approved of to get his inheritance.
"Wicked Game" is a story that explores the complexities of family relationships and the power dynamics that come with wealth and inheritance. With well-crafted characters and a plot that keeps readers engaged until the very end, Alexa Wingfield's novel is a must-read for fans of contemporary fiction.
"Wicked Game" will be available in all major bookstores and online retailers.
About the Author:
Alexa Wingfield is an accomplished author with a passion for storytelling. She is known for her ability to captivate readers with her relatable characters and gripping plots. Wingfield is a dedicated writer, spending hours on research and planning to ensure that her books are well-crafted and engaging. "Rise Up" is her latest novel, and she is excited to share it with the world.
