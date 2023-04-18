Vincentric Announces 2023 Best Fleet Value in America™ Awards: Ford Trucks & Vans Remain Strong, Toyota Performs Well
Vincentric’s 18th annual fleet market awards identify vehicles that offer the lowest costs in their class.BINGHAM FARMS, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The 18th annual Vincentric Best Fleet Value in America™ Awards were announced today with Ford earning an outstanding nine awards, more than any other brand. Toyota also had an impressive performance for this year with five winning vehicles.
Ford demonstrated its strength in both the Truck and Van categories by claiming three of the four overall awards for the Truck category, and six of nine awards for the Van category. Leading the charge were the Transit Connect cargo and passenger vans, which won their segments for the sixth and seventh time, respectively. Rounding out Ford’s Van winners were the T150 cargo, T250 cargo, T350 passenger, and the E-Transit 350 cargo. Ford’s Truck category winners included the Maverick Hybrid XL for the second time, the F-250 XL for the third time, and the F-350 XL for the seventh time.
Toyota’s winning vehicles were spread across multiple categories. The Tundra earned its debut win for Full-Size 1/2-Ton Pickup, and the RAV4 Hybrid LE followed in the footsteps of its gasoline-powered counterpart with its first win for Compact SUV. Additional winners for Toyota were the Corolla SE, the Camry Hybrid LE, and the Sienna LE with an impressive eighth win in the Minivan segment.
Other noteworthy winners included the Subaru Outback Base with its sixth overall and third consecutive victory; the Lincoln Nautilus Base with its fifth win in a row; the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 1500 with its fourth consecutive win; and the Dodge Durango GT RWD earning the Durango’s ninth overall win for Large SUV.
Other brands with award winners were Audi, Chevrolet, Jaguar, Kia, Nissan, Tesla, and Volvo.
“The Vincentric Best Fleet Value in America Awards provide guidance to fleet professionals by identifying vehicles that will bring proven value to their fleets,” said Vincentric President, David Wurster. “Managing costs is a critical part of fleet management, and our awards give valuable insight into which vehicles offer the lowest lifecycle costs in their segments.”
To determine the 2023 Vincentric Best Fleet Value in America™ Awards, Vincentric performed a cost of ownership analysis measuring over 2,000 vehicle configurations based on typical fleet use. Using eight different cost factors – depreciation, fees & taxes, financing, fuel, insurance, maintenance, opportunity cost, and repairs – each vehicle was evaluated in all 50 states plus D.C. using 28 different lifecycle scenarios. Winners were identified by determining which vehicles had the lowest fleet lifecycle cost in the most scenarios within its segment.
Further information regarding the winners of the 2023 Vincentric Best Fleet Value in America™ Awards and the Vincentric methodology is available at www.vincentric.com.
ABOUT VINCENTRIC
Vincentric provides data, knowledge, and insight to the automotive industry by identifying and applying the many aspects of automotive value. Vincentric, LLC is a privately held automotive data research organization headquartered in Bingham Farms, Michigan.
Each month the organization measures cost of ownership, including depreciation, fees & taxes, financing, fuel, insurance, maintenance, opportunity cost, and repairs, for over 75,000 vehicle configurations for vehicles from 2008-2023 model years in the US and 2010-2023 model years in Canada. Vincentric data is published on major websites and used by a wide variety of organizations, including Autoblog, Automotive Fleet Magazine, AAA, and many others. Vincentric data is available to users through a variety of APIs (Application Program Interfaces), including the New Vehicle API, Used Vehicle API, Fleet Vehicle API, and EV API.
