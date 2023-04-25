Son of Kyiv Immigrants Achieves the American Dream - A Must Read for First Generation Americans & Their Families

The Statue of Liberty, Brooklyn Bridge & California Palm Trees
FROM BROOKLYN TO BEVERLY HILLS:
ACHIEVING THE AMERICAN DREAM
A FIRST-GENERATION SUCCESS STORY
It is a roadmap, chronicle and guide to balance ethnic family values, teenage year anxieties and the pressure to fit in to American culture. It demonstrates the value of mentorship.”
— Arthur S. Shorr
PALM DESERT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- From Brooklyn to Beverly Hills; Achieving the American Dream, A First-Generation Success Story
A new book, “Book from Brooklyn to Beverly Hills; Achieving the American Dream, A First-Generation Success Story,” is the autobiography of healthcare executive, Arthur S. Shorr. It is the story of a first generation American, who grew up in the Jewish Ghetto of Brooklyn, and achieved the American Dream as a successful international healthcare professional.
Arthur's story is one of resilience, determination, and hard work. He shares the journey of growing up in an immigrant family whose parents sacrificed to assure high quality education, how he overcame failures to become a successful healthcare executive, educator, author, and a recognized leader in the field.
Arthur Shorr shares insights on how to overcome what appear to be insurmountable problems, and the value of paying it forward by becoming a mentor, educator and author/ He offers advice to immigrant parents and their first-generation Americans on how to achieve their goals and dreams.
Arthur Shorr's story is an inspiring one. The book is a must-read especially for DACAs and all first-generation Americans especially teenagers seeking guidance as they look to achieve their goals and dreams. It is a story of perseverance, and a reminder that anything is possible with hard work and dedication.
