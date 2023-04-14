5N Plus Solar Cells Powering the European Space Agency's Mission to Jupiter

MONTREAL, April 14, 2023 /CNW/ - 5N Plus Inc. VNP ("5N Plus" or the "Company"), a leading global producer of specialty semiconductors and performance materials, is proud to have played a key role in enabling the European Space Agency's Jupiter Icy Moons Explorer, Juice, mission, with high end solar cell technology from AZUR SPACE Solar Power GmbH ("AZUR"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of 5N Plus.

The mission to Jupiter presented a unique challenge. The environment around Jupiter is characterized by low sunlight intensity and low ambient temperature ("LILT") as well as harsh particle radiation, which represent extremely demanding operating conditions for solar cells. After extensive research and testing, AZUR's specific 3G28 state-of-the-art proprietary solar cell technology was selected by ESA's engineers to cover Juice's 85 sq. m. of solar arrays, the largest ever built for interplanetary spacecraft. The specific 3G28 solar cells, which were laid down by Leonardo in Italy and integrated by Airbus Defence and Space in the Netherlands, were considered the best solar cells for their unique capacity to make solar power work in Jupiter's dark and gloomy space. Accordingly, NASA's future Europa Clipper mission to Jupiter moon Europa is also employing AZUR's 3G28 solar cells.

"It continues to be a privilege for 5N Plus to work in partnership with the world's leading space agencies, such as ESA and NASA, to help, quite literally, push the boundaries of solar-powered space missions to the benefit of humankind. We are extremely proud of the AZUR team for constantly innovating its solar cell technology and working in close partnership with our valued clients to help them achieve mission-critical projects," said Gervais Jacques, President and CEO of 5N Plus.

About 5N Plus Inc.

5N Plus is a leading global producer of specialty semiconductors and performance materials. The Company's ultra-pure materials often form the core element of its customers' products. These customers rely on 5N Plus's products to enable performance and sustainability in their own products. 5N Plus deploys a range of proprietary and proven technologies to develop and manufacture its products. The Company's products enable various applications in several key industries, including renewable energy, security, space, pharmaceutical, medical imaging and industrial. Headquartered in Montréal, Québec, 5N Plus operates R&D, manufacturing and commercial centers in strategically located facilities around the world including Europe, North America and Asia.

