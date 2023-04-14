PEAK3's New White Paper Addresses Enhanced Remote Responder Services & Capabilities Using ATSC 3.0 Datacasting & Edge Life Cycle Management

White Paper Addresses Serious Natural Disasters & Solutions to Establish Reliable, Redundant Communication Channels to Remote Responders on the Front Lines

PHOENIX, April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PEAK3, an ATSC 3.0-enabled edge pathway solution focused on building businesses utilizing the efficient, one-to-many ATSC 3.0 broadcast spectrum for IoT and Edge use cases, released its second white paper today analyzing remote responder services and capabilities.

In 2021, there were 5,984 wildfires with an estimated total damage between $80 - $90 billion with $45 - $55 billion of those damages to the state of California alone. This estimate includes damage to structures as well as their contents, wages and farm losses, infrastructure damage, school closures and firefighting costs. This number doesn't include what's most important – loss of life.

The focus of PEAK3's second white paper addresses these serious events by collaborating with two global solutions organizations to establish reliable, redundant communication channels to the Remote Responders who are fighting on the front lines. Those teams need updated, real-time data in order to effectively combat potentially catastrophic natural disasters.

The focus of this solution: to improve response coordination and communication to protect lives, property and natural resources with Enhanced First Responder Services and Capabilities.

A remote responder is any person or group of people who go to rural areas where connectivity and infrastructure are minimal and intermittent to respond to emergencies impacting life, property, and natural resources (ie. firefighters, smokejumper firefighters who go where equipment cannot, first responders (police, fire, medical), National Guard as well as tactical military units).

The typical definition of the Edge as any location or device which is one network hop from a reliable network connection. We further the definition of the remote edge as any edge location or device which has unreliable and intermittent network connectivity. Furthermore, these connections are characterized by low throughput, high cost, on-demand, ad hoc networks which are typically in low population density areas.

Out in the field the Remote Responder needs:

Situational awareness with real-time information

Resilient connectivity

-- Availability based on PACE plan

-- Availability of high value communication when using low throughput links

Resilient Continuity of Edge devices with Life-cycle management

To address these Remote Responder needs, PEAK3 and its partners designed a seamless solution of the following technologies:

ATSC 3.0 Spectrum to deliver data-cast files, alerts, video using highly available, national coverage.

Edge Life-cycle management infrastructure software to visualize, monitor, and update operating systems and workloads to keep Distributed Edge Devices operating through feature enhancements, bugs fixes and hot patches.

Blending and bonding multiple communications channels and types for higher availability and higher throughput.

Results:

When deployed as a Unified Solution to a "Real World" event and/or situation, ATSC 3.0 Datacasting, Edge Life-cycle Management, and Smart Blending combine to enhance Remote Responder services and capabilities.

Some of the key benefits include:

Leveraging the long distance, highly penetrating, national coverage of ATSC 3.0 to extend the use of smart blending technology to deliver resilient connectivity to the remote edge.

Leverage the one-to-many nature of ATSC 3.0 deliver workloads and updates to a distributed remote edge network with higher availability and lower cost.

ATSC 3.0 Datacasting's ability to reuse the same "bit" many times over significantly reduces distribution costs while leveraging the upgraded infrastructure and spectrum of the ATSC 3.0 national network

When supporting First Responders anywhere, ATSC 3.0 is a logical next step when building the communication architecture. Redundancy in your communication stack is hyper-critical for dire situations.

Beyond firefighters, other examples of remote responders include first responders, the energy sector, National Guard, military, mining, among others could also benefit from this combined technology.

For more information and to access the full white paper, please visit http://www.peak3spectrum.com.

About PEAK3

PEAK3 has a long-term engagement with the spectrum owners to offer this alternative data highway to its many technology partners, its enterprise clients, and to its engineering teams to further develop novel applications where the ATSC 3.0 value proposition can enable the edge-device community. From hardware architecture through the application layer, the PEAK3 team has a rich history of successful enterprise edge deployments and IT system designs and operations.

We recognize the unique value proposition ATSC 3.0 provides in delivering secure, efficient, data-delivery methods to the edge. The foundation of our business model is Data-Streaming as a Service for organizations wanting to efficiently get data from one point to many. PEAK3 provides a standards-based, open, end-to-end, nationwide, wireless, IP, multicast network. In simple terms, we provide a cost-effective datacasting pipe for Internet Service Providers, public and private cloud providers, and any organizations operating large edge device architecture. https://peak3spectrum.com

About Dejero

Driven by a vision of reliable connectivity anywhere, Dejero delivers real-time video and networking solutions that provide resilient, uninterrupted internet connectivity for critical communications. Powered by intelligent network aggregation technology, Dejero combines diverse telecommunication networks including 4G/5G cellular, GEO/MEO/LEO satellite, and fixed broadband to create a software-defined 'network of networks' managed in the cloud. The result is enhanced reliability, expanded coverage, and greater bandwidth for their global customers. https://www.dejero.com

About ZEDEDA

ZEDEDA delivers a distributed, cloud-native edge management and orchestration solution, simplifying the security and remote management of edge infrastructure and applications at scale.

ZEDEDA ensures extensibility and flexibility by utilizing an open partner ecosystem with a robust app marketplace. ZEDEDA leverages an open architecture built on EVE-OS, from the Linux Foundation. EVE-OS is a lightweight, open-source Linux-based edge operating system, with open orchestration APIs. https://zededa.com

Media Contact

Melissa DiGianfilippo, Serendipit Consulting, 4802504315, melissa@serendipitconsulting.com

SOURCE Serendipit Consulting