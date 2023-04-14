Galfand Berger Files Suit in R.M. Palmer Chocolate Factory Explosion

On March 24th, Mark Baxter was making a delivery at the R.M. Palmer Chocolate factory in West Reading, Pennsylvania. Minutes later, Mr. Baxter would lie under several feet of brick and rubble following an explosion at the factory. He suffered severe burns and other traumatic injuries.

PHILADELPHIA, April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Galfand Berger's Senior Partners Richard M. Jurewicz, Michael M. Malvey, and Gabriela G. Raful filed suit on behalf of Mr. Baxter on April 13th. They filed the civil action in the Court of Common Pleas of Philadelphia. This is the first lawsuit filed on behalf of a workplace survivor for injuries sustained in the chocolate factory explosion. The lawsuit names as defendants UGI Utilities and R.M. Palmer Chocolate, and its affiliates and successors, Confectionery Real Estate and Confectionery Purchasers, LLC.

With over 75 years of experience, Galfand Berger has successfully represented victims of workplace explosions in the past. https://www.galfandberger.com/verdicts/products-liability/36-million-recovery-fatal-workplace-explosion/

About Our Attorneys

Richard Jurewicz is a Senior Partner who has worked his entire professional career with Galfand Berger since joining the firm's litigation department in 1984. With more than 38 multi-million-dollar verdicts and settlements, totaling over $225 million dollars, Rick handles some of Galfand Berger's largest catastrophic product liability, construction accident, and automobile cases. Read more about Rick.

Michael Malvey is a Senior Partner at Galfand Berger. Since joining the firm in 2002, Mike has handled hundreds of cases within the personal injury department, including premises liability cases, construction site accidents, and products liability matters. Mike has personally brought to verdict or settlement over 500 cases, helping his clients obtain over $100 million dollars in combined recoveries. Collaborating with his team of Galfand Berger attorneys, Mike has helped the firm obtain some of the largest, multi-million-dollar client recoveries in Pennsylvania history. Read more about Mike.

Gabriela Raful, a Senior Partner at Galfand Berger, represents injured clients in the areas of personal injury and workers' compensation. Gabby and her team have successfully resolved hundreds of cases involving negligence and work injuries. A native of the Dominican Republic, Gabby is fluent in Spanish. She is active in the Reading and Berks County area, including currently serving as President of the Berks County Bar Association. Learn more about Gabby.

About Galfand Berger, LLP

Since 1947, Galfand Berger has stood on the side of injured workers, consumers and individuals. Our firm's mission is clear: to secure full and just compensation for people who have suffered injustices and injuries. Galfand Berger helps people hurt because of workplace explosions, defective products, unsafe equipment and machinery, workplace and construction accidents, workers' compensation claims, automobile accidents, medical malpractice, and any other serious personal injuries or accidents.

Baxter v. R.M. Palmer, et al.,

Case Number: PCCP Docket No. April Term, 2023 No. 01353

