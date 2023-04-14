Submit Release
Two separate statements accompany denial of review of domestic violence victim’s murder conviction

The Supreme Court yesterday denied review in People v. Powell, where a Third District Court of Appeal unpublished opinion affirmed the denial of a domestic violence victim’s petition for resentencing after she had pleaded guilty to first degree murder in 1998. There was no recorded dissent from the review denial, but three justices issued two separate concurring statements.

