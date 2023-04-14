The Supreme Court yesterday denied review in People v. Powell, where a Third District Court of Appeal unpublished opinion affirmed the denial of a domestic violence victim’s petition for resentencing after she had pleaded guilty to first degree murder in 1998. There was no recorded dissent from the review denial, but three justices issued two separate concurring statements.
You just read:
Two separate statements accompany denial of review of domestic violence victim’s murder conviction
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.