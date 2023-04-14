STEP Energy Services Ltd. to Announce First Quarter 2023 Results and Host Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, April 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STEP Energy Services Ltd. (“STEP”) intends to release its 2023 first quarter results on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 after markets close.



Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis will be posted to STEP’s website and SEDAR after the press release is disseminated.

STEP will host a conference call on Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. MT.

To listen to the webcast of the conference call, please click on the following: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1606160&tp_key=00bd569906

You can also visit the Investors section of our website at www.stepenergyservices.com and click on “Reports, Presentations & Key Dates”.

To participate in the Q&A session, please call the conference call operator at: 1-888-886-7786 (toll free) 15 minutes prior to the call’s start time and ask for “STEP Energy Services First Quarter and 2023 Earnings Results Conference Call”.

The conference call will be archived on STEP’s website at www.stepenergyservices.com/investors.

ABOUT STEP

STEP is an energy services company that provides hydraulic fracturing, fluid and nitrogen pumping, and coiled tubing solutions. Our combination of modern equipment along with our commitment to safety and quality execution has differentiated STEP in plays where wells are deeper, have longer laterals, and higher pressures. STEP has a high-performance, safety-focused culture, and our experienced technical office and field professionals are committed to providing innovative, reliable, and cost-effective solutions to our clients.

Founded in 2011 as a specialized deep capacity coiled tubing company, STEP has grown into a North American service provider delivering completion and stimulation services to exploration and production companies in Canada and the U.S. Our Canadian services are focused in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin, while in the U.S., our fracturing and coiled tubing services are focused in the Permian and Eagle Ford basins in Texas, the Uinta-Piceance and Niobrara-DJ basins in Colorado and the Bakken basin in North Dakota.

Our four core values; Safety, Trust, Execution, and Possibilities inspire our team of professionals to provide differentiated levels of service, with a goal of flawless execution and an unwavering focus on safety.

For more information please contact:

Steve Glanville

President and Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: 403-457-1772



Web: www.stepenergyservices.com Klaas Deemter

Chief Financial Officer

Telephone: 587-390-0761



