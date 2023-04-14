Telf AG

International Physical Commodities Trader, Telf AG, Celebrates 30 Years of Business

LUGANO, SWITZERLAND , April 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Telf AG, a leading physical commodities trading company, is proud to announce its 30th anniversary of providing top-notch trading services to clients around the world. Since its inception in 1993, Telf AG has become a household name in the commodities industry, thanks to its commitment to quality, innovation, and excellent customer service.

Today, Telf AG has grown into a global player with a team with hundreds of professionals operating from offices in Switzerland and around the world. The company's success can be attributed to its dedication to excellence and its ability to adapt to the ever-changing global trading landscape.

"Reaching our 30-year milestone is a significant achievement, and we are proud of what we have accomplished over the years," said a spokesman on behalf of Telf AG. "Our success is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and expertise of our team, as well as our unwavering commitment to providing exceptional service to our clients."

Telf AG's expertise lies in trading physical commodities and it is known for its strong risk management practices and ability to provide bespoke solutions to its clients. Over the years, the company has built a reputation for being a reliable partner in the commodities industry, and its clients include some of the largest corporations and financial institutions in the world.

"From our early days, we recognized that the commodities industry is dynamic, and we needed to be nimble to succeed. Our ability to adapt quickly to changes in the market has been a key factor in our success."

In recent years, Telf AG has embraced technology and innovation to enhance its trading capabilities and stay ahead of the competition. Telf AG has also embraced sustainability and is committed to conducting its business in an environmentally and socially responsible manner.

A representative for Telf AG commented: "Our investment in technology has allowed us to be more efficient and effective in our trading, and we are constantly exploring new ways to use technology to drive growth. As a responsible corporate citizen, we believe that sustainability is a key priority, and we are committed to playing our part in creating a more sustainable future. We are excited to celebrate this milestone with our clients, partners, and employees. Our success would not have been possible without their support, and we look forward to continuing to serve our clients with the same level of commitment and dedication that has been our hallmark for the past 30 years."

About Telf AG

Telf AG is a full service international physical commodities trader with 30 years of experience in the industry. Headquartered in Lugano, Switzerland, the company operates globally as it services customers and provides solutions for commodities producers across the world. Telf AG works in close partnership with producers to provide effective marketing, as well as financing and logistics solutions, which enable suppliers to focus on their core activities and to access far-reaching markets wherever they may be.

Its flexible, customer-focused approach allows Telf AG to create tailor-made solutions for each producer thereby facilitating long-term partnerships. Additionally, they are widely recognized by consumers for their operational excellence and reliability.

For more information, please visit https://telf.ch/



