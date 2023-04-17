IMPACT (TM) DEBUTS AT BENZINGA CANNABIS CAPITAL CONFERENCE

New Brand Debuts at Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference: IMPACT's "Organizational Health" Platform For Profitability
Long gone are the days of building and operating inefficient businesses in the cannabis industry and expecting
that you will be competitive in the days ahead. That time has simply come and gone.”
— Rob Williams, President
DURANGO, CO, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The market leader in cannabis business improvement assessment, education and corrective action rolled out their new brand at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Miami FL.
IMPACT(TM) - TRANSFORMING CANNABIS FROM SURVIVE TO THRIVE represents the expanded offering of National Cannabis Risk Prevention Services (NCRPS) and its wholly owned NCRMA (National Cannabis Risk Management Association). Initially focused on the placement of disruptively innovative risk management in cannabis, the newly branded IMPACT(TM) significantly broadens its reach into the cost structures of the cannabis supply chain and improves performance by driving out inefficiencies, increasing employee hiring accuracy and retention, creating a safer workplace and assuring product quality and biosecurity as these threats continue to thwart projected cannabis growth.
“The early years of our business were spent understanding the challenges of the cannabis industry and building
the team and proprietary and effective toolset designed to work with the market’s existing talent to ensure its sustainability”, stated Rocco Petrilli, Chief Executive Officer. “We are honored and excited to use the Benzinga stage to introduce our expanded relational and recurring platform of ORGANIZATIONAL HEALTH to our industry at a time when such a combination is most needed to create newfound sources of profitability.”
The company made a powerful statement to its commitment to the future of cannabis in February of this year when it named Rob Williams as its President and managing partner. Mr. Williams brought with him an extensive background in agricultural science and distribution, including nearly all parts of cannabis production, as well as organizational and business development, marketing, sales, operational excellence, and risk management. He most recently served as the CEO of Athena Ag, where he led the company to record sales and profitability, international expansion, and industry prominence as a key player in the cannabis supply chain. “Long gone are the days of building and operating inefficient businesses in the cannabis industry and expecting that you will be competitive in the days ahead. That time has simply come and gone”, said Williams. This is precisely why we have developed a highly effective Impact Performance Platform (IP2) that delivers a solid baseline of your current business and an efficient, clear path to improved financial performance and long-term viability.”
IMPACT(TM) now offers the cannabis industry a leading enterprise-wide organizational health process entitled IP2. (IMPACT PERFORMANCE PROGRAM). Outputs of IP2 provide the client with a series of categorized health scores (which are analogous to credit scores) measured against established best-in-class business practices in a report that effectively provides a gap analysis and customized corrective actions. The corrective action plan includes a customized education syllabus that directs the client to prioritize based on their criticality to business operations, cost/reduction and continuous improvement objectives. The source of the prominent industry education comes from IMPACT(TM) team members, the NCRM Academy virtual offerings and from a growing list of strategic partners who represent the core of the cannabis industries subject matter expertise. https://impactbyncrps.com/
Alex Hearding
NCRPS
+1 9702149577
sdatcher@ncrps.com
You just read:
IMPACT (TM) DEBUTS AT BENZINGA CANNABIS CAPITAL CONFERENCE
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
Alex Hearding
NCRPS
+1 9702149577
sdatcher@ncrps.com