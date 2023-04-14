Under the Leadership of the Shapiro–Davis Administration, Pennsylvania is Open for Business 

The Governor’s budget proposal and recent executive orders will help grow Pennsylvania’s economy — supporting small and historically disadvantaged businesses and ensuring Pennsylvania government moves at the speed of business.

HARRISBURG, PA – Since taking office, the Shapiro-Davis Administration has been committed to creating real opportunity and spurring economic growth here in the Commonwealth. Governor Shapiro and Lieutenant Governor Davis have traveled across Pennsylvania to meet with workers and business owners and share how the Shapiro-Davis Administration plans to make critical investments to help them thrive.

Governor Shapiro joined Spark Therapeutics in Philadelphia to celebrate the groundbreaking of its new Gene Therapy Innovation Center and recently joined EMD Electronics in Schuylkill County to announce a $300 million investment to create the world’s largest semiconductor specialty gases manufacturing facility here in Pennsylvania. Governor Shapiro also toured the Finishing Trades Institute in Philadelphia with New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy to talk about investing in apprenticeship programs and workforce development, and announce an interstate partnership with New Jersey to strengthen labor law enforcement and protect workers’ rights.

Meanwhile, Lieutenant Governor Davis has met with small-business owners on walking tours in downtown Reading and Erie’s West 8th Street corridor to highlight the Governor’s proposed budget investments in minority-owned businesses and Pennsylvania main streets.

The Shapiro-Davis Administration is planting a flag and sending a clear message to the rest of the country: Pennsylvania is open for business, and we are going to be a leader in economic growth, job creation, and innovation.

Read more about the Shapiro-Davis Administration’s work to reignite Pennsylvania’s economy below.

Associated Press: Chip component plant to get $300M expansion in Pennsylvania

PennLive: Manufacturer plans $300M project in Pa. including new 96,500-square-foot facility

Al Día: Lieutenant Governor Austin Davis tours Reading to boost new incentives for Latino small businesses

YourErie.com: Lt. Gov. Austin Davis promotes small business growth during trip to Erie County

The Mon Valley Independent: Davis promises small business help

The Philadelphia Inquirer: Govs. Josh Shapiro and Phil Murphy announce interstate partnership to protect workers from misclassification

Pennsylvania Capital-Star: Office of Transformation and Opportunity aims to be ‘one-stop shop’ for Pa. businesses

PennLive: Shapiro offers a money back guarantee on Pa.’s licensing and permitting process

Contact: ra-gvgovpress@pa.gov

###