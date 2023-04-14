WYDOT changes speed limit on portion of WYO 59, South Douglas highway

Gillette, Wyo – The Wyoming Department of Transportation District 4 traffic program recently completed a speed study on Wyoming Highway 59, also known as South Douglas Highway, between mile markers 108 and 109 within the city limits of Gillette.

This study was prompted from citizens living in the Crestview Estates and Antelope Valley subdivisions.

Their concerns came from the current speed limit of 55 mph between the signalized intersections of Southern Drive and Garner Lake Road and Union Chapel Road and Dove Road was not appropriate and was creating a safety and noise issue.

During this study, WYDOT looked at several factors, the current posted speed limit(s), traffic volume, noise levels, crash reports, and development, and corridor characteristics.

For motorists coming into Gillette from the south on WYO 59, the speed limit is set at 70 mph. Approximately one mile prior to the signalized intersection with Union Chapel Road and Dove Road, the speed limit decreases to 45 mph. After the signalized intersection, the speed limit increases to 55 mph. It remains at 55 mph for approximately one mile, before decreasing to 45 mph prior to the signalized intersection with Southern Drive and Garner Lake Road. The 45 mph posted speed remains until the signalized intersection with Lakeway Road.

The average number of vehicles that travel that route is 14,589 per day with 1,196 (8%) of those being trucks.

In addition to the speed concerns, there have also been concerns about noise pollution as vehicles “hit the throttle” at the 55 mph sign, right next to the residential subdivisions. All citizens that contacted WYDOT commented that the 55 mph sandwiched in between two 45 mph zones feels “out of place.”

Crash data was collected for the past 5 years (2017 to 2021) in this area and found there were 21 crashes over this time frame. Fourteen of these crashes (67%) were property damage only crashes. Seven of the crashes (33%) were caused by a collision with a deer or antelope. Five of the crashes (24%) were related to an intersection or driveway. Nine of the crashes (43%) occurred under winter weather conditions. Comments from citizens indicate that there have been numerous close calls at the intersections into Crestview Estates and drivers feel they have to choose tight gaps in order to pull out onto WY 59.

South Douglas Highway has seen an increase in development since the original speed limits in this area were set resulting in increased traffic volume, housing and businesses.

As a result of the study the speed limit between mile markers 108 and 109 has been changed to 45 mph. This will provide drivers with a consistent speed limit through the entire corridor from Union Chapel to Lakeway. It will also provide additional and safer gap opportunities for drivers entering from side streets.

Orange warning flags have been added to the speed limit sign posts to warn motorists of the change for the next six months.

