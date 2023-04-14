Derby Barracks/ False Pretenses or Tokens x2, Forgery and Counterfeiting of Papers, documents x2, Uttering forged or counterfeited instrument x2 and Petit Larceny x2

There were 869 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 415,382 in the last 365 days.
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A5000331
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper A. Rice
STATION: VSP DERBY
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 01/19/2023 @ 1625 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 105, Troy, VT
VIOLATION: False Pretenses or Tokens x2, Forgery and Counterfeiting of Papers, documents x2, Uttering forged or counterfeited instrument x2 and Petit Larceny x2
ACCUSED: MiKayla Camber
AGE: 21
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Holland, VT
VICTIM: Travis Blake
AGE: 35
CITY,STATE OF RESIDENCE: Troy, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
The Vermont State Police were investigating was a theft of checkbook from a vehicle in the Town of Troy, VT. Troopers spoke with the complainant, Travis Blake, 35 of Troy, VT, reported to have his checkbook stolen from his vehicle. Through further investigation, there were multiple incidents where Blake’s checks were being forged, signed and deposited into various banks around the Newport area and after reviewing the evidence, MiKayla Camber, 21 of Holland, VT, was identified as one of the culprits. Camber stole the checkbook, forged signatures, had multiple civilians deposit false checks and had them withdraw their own money from their account. Camber was eventually located and to appear in court for the above charges.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 04/25/2023 @ 0800 hrs
COURT: Orleans Superior Court - Criminal Division
MUG SHOT: NOT INCLUDED