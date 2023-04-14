Derby Barracks/ False Pretenses or Tokens x2, Forgery and Counterfeiting of Papers, documents x2, Uttering forged or counterfeited instrument x2 and Petit Larceny x2

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 23A5000331

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper A. Rice

STATION: VSP DERBY

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 01/19/2023 @ 1625 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 105, Troy, VT

VIOLATION: False Pretenses or Tokens x2, Forgery and Counterfeiting of Papers, documents x2, Uttering forged or counterfeited instrument x2 and Petit Larceny x2

ACCUSED: MiKayla Camber

AGE: 21

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Holland, VT

VICTIM: Travis Blake

AGE: 35

CITY,STATE OF RESIDENCE: Troy, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police were investigating was a theft of checkbook from a vehicle in the Town of Troy, VT. Troopers spoke with the complainant, Travis Blake, 35 of Troy, VT, reported to have his checkbook stolen from his vehicle. Through further investigation, there were multiple incidents where Blake’s checks were being forged, signed and deposited into various banks around the Newport area and after reviewing the evidence, MiKayla Camber, 21 of Holland, VT, was identified as one of the culprits. Camber stole the checkbook, forged signatures, had multiple civilians deposit false checks and had them withdraw their own money from their account. Camber was eventually located and to appear in court for the above charges.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 04/25/2023 @ 0800 hrs

COURT: Orleans Superior Court - Criminal Division

MUG SHOT: NOT INCLUDED