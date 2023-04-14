Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 869 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 415,382 in the last 365 days.

Derby Barracks/ False Pretenses or Tokens x2, Forgery and Counterfeiting of Papers, documents x2, Uttering forged or counterfeited instrument x2 and Petit Larceny x2

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23A5000331

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper A. Rice                            

STATION: VSP DERBY                     

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 01/19/2023 @ 1625 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 105, Troy, VT

VIOLATION: False Pretenses or Tokens x2, Forgery and Counterfeiting of Papers, documents x2, Uttering forged or counterfeited instrument x2 and Petit Larceny x2

 

ACCUSED: MiKayla Camber

AGE: 21

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Holland, VT 

 

VICTIM: Travis Blake

AGE: 35

CITY,STATE OF RESIDENCE: Troy, VT

                        

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police were investigating was a theft of checkbook from a vehicle in the Town of Troy, VT. Troopers spoke with the complainant, Travis Blake, 35 of Troy, VT, reported to have his checkbook stolen from his vehicle. Through further investigation, there were multiple incidents where Blake’s checks were being forged, signed and deposited into various banks around the Newport area and after reviewing the evidence, MiKayla Camber, 21 of Holland, VT, was identified as one of the culprits. Camber stole the checkbook, forged signatures, had multiple civilians deposit false checks and had them withdraw their own money from their account.  Camber was eventually located and to appear in court for the above charges.

 

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 04/25/2023 @ 0800 hrs

COURT: Orleans Superior Court - Criminal Division

MUG SHOT: NOT INCLUDED

 

 

You just read:

Derby Barracks/ False Pretenses or Tokens x2, Forgery and Counterfeiting of Papers, documents x2, Uttering forged or counterfeited instrument x2 and Petit Larceny x2

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more