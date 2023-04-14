Newbridge Health & Wellness Explores How Nutrition During Pregnancy Affects Child Development

Pregnancy is a crucial time for women as their bodies undergo numerous changes and hormonal shifts. And as a child is beginning to grow, proper nutrition during pregnancy plays a huge role in the development of the child during pregnancy and beyond.
For a healthy pregnancy, a woman needs to ensure that she is making proper food choices for both her and her growing baby. These food choices need to meet a growing child’s nutritional needs in utero. And this is where following the advice of a doctor is highly recommended.
Nutritional needs during pregnancy require a lot of specific vitamins and minerals to ensure the growth of a healthy fetus. This includes Folates and other B vitamins, DHA and EPA, Calcium, Iron, Protein, and plenty of water. And while supplements should only be taken at a doctor’s recommendation during pregnancy, you can also get these vitamins through food sources.
A few food sources to consider during pregnancy include:
• Whole, organic, unprocessed foods
• Organic fresh fruits and vegetables
• Healthy fats (avocados, nuts, seeds, olives, and wild-caught fish roe)
• Quinoa, rice, wild rice, and other unprocessed grains
In addition, it’s important to remember that while attempting to get pregnant, both men and women should consume a proper diet to increase vitamin intake in order to increase the chances of pregnancy. As such, avoiding processed foods, alcohol, tobacco, and other such substances should be standard during preconception.
At Newbridge Health & Wellness, our functional medicine experts can assist with dietary recommendations before, during, and after pregnancy to ensure the healthy development of your child. If you’d like to learn more about nutrition during pregnancy or to schedule a consultation, reach out to Newbridge Health & Wellness via the company website.
