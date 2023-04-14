SNic Solutions Ranks No. 129 on Inc. Magazine's Southwest Regional List

SNic Solutions is accelerating digital transformation across all manufacturing industries with our expertise in MOM/MES.
PLANO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that SNic Solutions is No. 129 on its fourth annual Inc. 5000 Regionals Southwest list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies based in Arizona, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the Southwest economy’s most dynamic segment–its independent small businesses.
“As a Texas headquartered company, I am very proud to see that the efforts of our team are being recognized in our region. Accelerating software adoption to digitalize factory and plant operations is the need of the hour for manufacturers in the USA, and SNic Solutions is fortunate to be at the forefront of making this happen for our customers. We look forward to building on this achievement and enabling manufacturers across the globe to adopt flexible manufacturing systems" - Founder & CEO, Nikhil Joshi, SNic Solutions
The companies on this list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Southwest region. Between 2019 and 2021, these private companies had an average growth rate of 557 percent and, in 2021 alone, they added 16,116 jobs and nearly $5.5 billion to the Southwest region’s economy. Companies based in the Austin, Texas, Scottsdale, Arizona, and Fort Worth, Texas, areas had the highest growth rates overall.
Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals Southwest, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria, can be found at inc.com/southwest.
“This year’s Inc. 5000 Regional winners represent one of the most exceptional and exciting lists of America’s off-the-charts growth companies. They’re disrupters and job creators, and all delivered an outsize impact on the economy. Remember their names and follow their lead. These are the companies you’ll be hearing about for years to come,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. magazine.
As a bootstrapped company with deep expertise in manufacturing operations management (MOM) software, SNic Solutions has always been passionate about using technology to drive digital transformation in the industry. As we continue to grow and expand, we will stay true to our roots and remain focused on delivering exceptional value to our customers. We remain committed to leveraging our expertise to help manufacturers modernize their operations and transform their businesses. Our team is excited to build on this achievement and continue to innovate and drive growth in the industry.
Contact: Madeline Smith, (509)318-0206, madeline.smith@snicsolutions.com, or schedule a call with a member of our team to get started on your digital transformation journey.
