Science in Sport (SiS) announces extension of rights with Milwaukee Bucks and partnership with Khris Middleton

Three-time NBA All-Star, Olympic gold medallist and 2021 NBA Champion Khris Middleton joins leading global endurance nutrition brand Science in Sport
LONDON, BERKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, April 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Science in Sport is delighted to announce an extension of rights with Milwaukee Bucks and a partnership with All-Star forward Khris Middleton.
The UK’s leading endurance nutrition brand is Official Sports Nutrition Partner to The Bucks, who have just romped to victory in the Eastern Conference and head into the NBA Playoffs this weekend.
In 2021, Middleton helped lead The Bucks to their first NBA Championship since 1971. That same year he won the gold medal with the USA national men’s basketball team at the delayed Tokyo Olympics. He is a three-time NBA All-Star and is in his 10th season with Milwaukee.
The Bucks are enjoying their second successful season as a Performance Solutions partner of SiS, as the British company continues to build brand awareness in the United States. SiS is the official sports nutrition partner to over 320 elite athletes and professional sports teams including the INEOS Grenadiers World Tour cycling team and English Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur FC.
With 82 games in the regular season, the NBA carries one of the most grueling schedules in professional sport. Additionally, with back-to-back matches and a great deal of time spent on the road, recovery is absolutely key.
The Performance Solutions team will continue to work closely with the Milwaukee Bucks’ nutritionist Susie Parker-Simmons to understand the unique challenges faced by the players, undertaking world-class science to create bespoke products to fuel their success.
Susie Parker-Simmons said: “The Bucks and SiS partnership is extremely unique. We look at scientific principles first, analyzing what in nutrition effects performance and then do the research, which involves high end internationally recognized testing. Then we develop products not only suitable for NBA players, but specific to the Bucks. There’s no other company that allows me as a Sports Dietitian to do that.”
Khris Middleton said: “I’m delighted to be partnering with SiS. Their science led approach to product development means I can have the confidence to play my game knowing my nutritional needs are catered for. This is particularly important as we head into the play-offs where back-to-back games mean that recovery is key.”
Sam Driver, Commercial Director of Performance Solutions, said: “The Milwaukee Bucks is one of the most exciting sports brands in the world and I’m very proud that over the past two seasons the Performance Solutions programme has been so valuable to the team. By understanding what they need to succeed and conducting world class science we’ve been able to craft the products needed for them to perform at their peak. As we look ahead to the play-offs, I’m also delighted to be welcoming Khris on board as brand ambassador. Khris has achieved everything in the game and his signing reflects our commitment to inspiring future athletes through exceptional performance.”
