F&G proactively eliminates antlerless hunts and takes other measures to help eastern Idaho big game

Winter monitoring and public involvement help shape big game seasons

Wildlife managers proactively decided to eliminate many proposed antlerless hunt opportunities prior to 2023-2024 big game season setting.

“We recognized the sensitivity of antlerless mule deer hunts, and ultimately didn’t feel comfortable offering antlerless opportunities in the eastern part of the state,” Boudreau said.

Boudreau added that winter could set rebounding herds back a few years, and the department will continue to monitor the effects in the upcoming years.

Jordan Cheirrett, Fish and Game Commissioner in the Southeast Region, said he appreciated the feedback he received from hunters concerned about herds impacted by the weather.

“I’ve heard from a lot of hunters who didn’t like the idea of opening up an antlerless season after we’ve had such a big winter,” he said. “Since 2017, we’ve been trying hard to increase herd sizes and bring back quality hunting opportunities to the southeast.”

Severe winters impacting deer, elk and pronghorn have been the front-page story in other western states as well, including Wyoming, Montana and Colorado. Recent season setting actions taken during the commission meeting in March were implemented to help the mule deer in southeast Idaho recover more quickly.

“While the winter has been difficult on wildlife, the department has been in front of the issue since January and has already pulled many of the same levers as other states,” Cheirrett said. “It’s a tough situation, but we will continue to monitor it.”

Additional measures

Fish and Game staff in the Southeast and Upper Snake regions have also relied on additional strategies to help counteract the severity of winter on wildlife, including winter feeding.