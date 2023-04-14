Tri-Cities Functional Medicine Discusses the Link Between Hormones and Migraines in Women

JOHNSON CITY, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Tri-Cities Functional Medicine just released a new guide exploring the link between hormones and migraines in women. As migraines are three times more likely to affect women, hormonal changes from pregnancy to replacement therapy have often been thought to be common causes.
Migraines are classified as debilitating headaches that can cause extreme pain, nausea, and a host of other symptoms. However, as women go through hormonal changes, this can cause changes in the brain that respond to headache triggers. For example, a woman’s estrogen levels fluctuate at certain times throughout life, particularly during menstrual cycles, pregnancy, perimenopause, and during menopause. And these natural changes can often be the cause of migraines.
In addition to natural changes, some medical treatments that cause hormonal changes also have the potential to cause migraines. Most often, this is common with birth control pills as they can alter a woman’s hormone levels. However, birth control may also reduce headaches in some women while increasing the likelihood of migraines in others.
Hormonal replacement therapy also alters hormonal balance. Thus, this treatment can also cause migraines for some women. However, hormonal imbalances can also occur as a result of other factors and behaviors such as smoking, poor diet, stress, sleep disorders, and inflammation, and even may occur with sudden weather changes.
Symptoms of a hormone-related migraine often include headaches, joint pains, lack of coordination, acne, fatigue, and several other symptoms. And this is where a functional medicine doctor can be of assistance with symptom management.
The Tri-Cities Functional Medicine team in Tennessee can help manage hormone-related migraines. Rather than being dismissive of pain, our team will examine and analyze your situation to help determine the cause. At Tri-Cities Functional Medicine, our team will address health issues through a variety of treatments based on your unique health condition and current lifestyle.
To learn more about how to manage hormone-related migraines or to schedule an appointment, reach out to Tri-Cities Functional Medicine here on the company website.
Tambri Radawi
Tri-Cities Functional Medicine
+1 423-217-4158
