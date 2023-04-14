Powder Fire Suppression System Market to Reach US$ 6.5 Bn by 2031: TMR Study

There were 878 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 415,387 in the last 365 days.
Wilmington, Delaware, United States, April 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. – The global powder fire suppression system market was valued at US$ 4.2 Bn in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2023 to 2031.
Rise in adoption of powder fire suppression system in commercial establishments is expected to bolster market development. Rapid increase in usage of reliable and quick-acting fire suppression systems for commercial and industrial units such as data centers, warehouses, and manufacturing plants is likely to accelerate the adoption of powder fire suppression systems.
Extensive adoption of powder fire suppression system in vehicles is expected to offer substantive business opportunities to companies. Of the various types of chemicals in the powder fire suppression system industry, sodium bicarbonate is widely used. The sodium bicarbonate chemical type segment is expected to expand at significant CAGR from 2023 to 2031.
Key Findings of Study
Preference of powder fire suppression system over water-based systems can be ascribed to the suitability of former in applications where the latter is not accessible or suitable. Moisture from water-based fire suppression system could cause damage to assets, especially electronic equipment and machinery. Powder fire suppression system is also effective in suppressing fires caused by flammable liquids and gas, which spread fast.
Key Drivers
Regional Growth Dynamics
North America is anticipated to account for leading market share from 2023 to 2031. It held major market share in 2022. Rise in implementation of government regulations pertaining to fire safety hazards across the region is expected to strengthen powder fire suppression system market development.
The U.S. is a lucrative market in the region. Commercialization of advanced fire suppression systems in the region can be ascribed to the rise in awareness about fire safety norms among end-use industries.
Asia Pacific is a lucrative market for powder fire suppression system. Rapid expansion of the construction sector is likely to bolster the adoption of powder fire suppression system. Surge in implementation of fire safety norms in residential and commercial buildings in developing countries is expected to offer lucrative opportunities to companies in the next few years.
Competition Landscape
Prominent companies in the powder fire suppression system market are
Many key players are focusing on R&D activities and product innovation in order to increase their market share.
Powder Fire Suppression System Market Segmentation
Chemical Type
Method
Application
End-use
Region
