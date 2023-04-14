Powder Fire Suppression System Market to Reach US$ 6.5 Bn by 2031: TMR Study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, April 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. – The global powder fire suppression system market was valued at US$ 4.2 Bn in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2023 to 2031.

Rise in adoption of powder fire suppression system in commercial establishments is expected to bolster market development. Rapid increase in usage of reliable and quick-acting fire suppression systems for commercial and industrial units such as data centers, warehouses, and manufacturing plants is likely to accelerate the adoption of powder fire suppression systems.

Extensive adoption of powder fire suppression system in vehicles is expected to offer substantive business opportunities to companies. Of the various types of chemicals in the powder fire suppression system industry, sodium bicarbonate is widely used. The sodium bicarbonate chemical type segment is expected to expand at significant CAGR from 2023 to 2031.

Request for a Sample PDF Report with Latest Industry Insights: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=85526

Key Findings of Study

Rise in Adoption of Powder Fire Suppression System in Commercial Applications: Powder fire suppression systems are widely adopted in commercial applications. Extensive demand can be ascribed to rapid expansion of the commercial sector. Vendors are gaining steady revenues from maintenance and inspection activities after powder fire suppression system is installed in a commercial unit. Rise in usage of these systems in chemical storage units and industrial kitchens is expected to fuel the segment in the near future.



Powder fire suppression systems are widely adopted in commercial applications. Extensive demand can be ascribed to rapid expansion of the commercial sector. Vendors are gaining steady revenues from maintenance and inspection activities after powder fire suppression system is installed in a commercial unit. Rise in usage of these systems in chemical storage units and industrial kitchens is expected to fuel the segment in the near future. Demand for Advanced Fire Suppression System to Increase Significantly in Industrial Sector: Usage of sophisticated powder fire suppression system in sectors, such as oil & gas, mining, chemical, and energy & power, is expected to propel the market. These sectors have high risk of fires and explosion. Significant increase in fire-related accidents in the oil & gas sector is anticipated to boost the demand for powder fire suppression systems. Preference of powder fire suppression system over water-based systems can be ascribed to the suitability of former in applications where the latter is not accessible or suitable. Moisture from water-based fire suppression system could cause damage to assets, especially electronic equipment and machinery. Powder fire suppression system is also effective in suppressing fires caused by flammable liquids and gas, which spread fast.



Key Drivers

Surge in awareness about fire hazards in commercial, industrial, and residential sectors is a key driver of the powder fire suppression system market. Companies and governments are spreading awareness about residential fire safety norms. This is likely to bolster the adoption of quick-action fire suppression systems.



Rise in demand for fire suppression systems in the commercial sector is driven by the growth in adoption of fire safety measures. Rapid expansion of the commercial sector is expected to broaden the market outlook.



Buy this Premium Research Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=85526<ype=S

Regional Growth Dynamics

North America is anticipated to account for leading market share from 2023 to 2031. It held major market share in 2022. Rise in implementation of government regulations pertaining to fire safety hazards across the region is expected to strengthen powder fire suppression system market development.

The U.S. is a lucrative market in the region. Commercialization of advanced fire suppression systems in the region can be ascribed to the rise in awareness about fire safety norms among end-use industries.

Asia Pacific is a lucrative market for powder fire suppression system. Rapid expansion of the construction sector is likely to bolster the adoption of powder fire suppression system. Surge in implementation of fire safety norms in residential and commercial buildings in developing countries is expected to offer lucrative opportunities to companies in the next few years.

Competition Landscape

Prominent companies in the powder fire suppression system market are

Johnson Controls,

Reliable Fire & Security,

Gielle Group,

Koorsen Fire & Security,

Afex Fire Suppression Systems,

American Fire Technologies,

Fireaway Inc.,

Ameerx Corporation, and Buckeye Fire Equipment.



Many key players are focusing on R&D activities and product innovation in order to increase their market share.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=85526

Powder Fire Suppression System Market Segmentation

Chemical Type

Sodium Bicarbonate

Mono-ammonium Phosphate

Potassium Bicarbonate

Others

Method

Automatic Fire Detection

Manual Fire Detection

Application

Manufacturing & Machining

Wind Turbines

Transportation and Logistics

Electric Panels

Vehicles

Data Centers

Military Protection

Others

End-use

Industrial

Commercial

Infrastructure

Energy

Others



Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America



About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com