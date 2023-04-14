Quanta Therapeutics Presents Data from KRAS Inhibitor Pipeline at Annual AACR Meeting in Late-Breaking Research Session

- Data highlight favorable preclinical profiles for two chemically-distinct allosteric, oral small molecule KRAS inhibitors with potent anti-tumor activity -



ORLANDO, Fla., April 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quanta Therapeutics, a privately-held biopharmaceutical company pioneering targeted therapies to treat RAS-driven cancers, announced data from two late-breaking presentations at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting being held April 14-19, 2023, in Orlando, Florida. QTX3034, a multi-KRAS inhibitor, and QTX3046, a G12D-selective KRAS inhibitor, demonstrate favorable preclinical profiles, including potent anti-tumor activity with oral bioavailability and brain penetration, supporting the initiation of IND-enabling studies and clinical development for KRAS-driven solid tumor indications. Leveraging unique chemistry that targets multiple conformations of KRAS, Quanta Therapeutics' allosteric approach has the potential to expand the scope of treatable KRAS-mutant cancers while evading known mechanisms of KRAS-mediated resistance.

"KRAS G12C inhibitors were a breakthrough for the treatment of cancer patients, but they only address around 10% of KRAS-driven tumors and the duration of clinical benefit is limited. Quanta's multi-KRAS and G12D-selective inhibitors address a larger portion of the KRAS-mutated patient population. By disrupting the active RAS signaling complex, we have two potentially best-in-class oral, CNS-penetrant small molecules that can lead the next wave of innovation in KRAS-driven cancer treatment," said Perry Nisen, MD, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of Quanta Therapeutics. "Our proprietary discovery tools and unique medicinal chemistry enabled the development of these programs, and we're excited to present the data that supported advancement into IND-enabling studies with the goal of initiating clinical trials in 2024."

QTX3034, a potent, selective, and orally bioavailable allosteric multi-KRAS inhibitor:

Demonstrated binding affinity to GDP-bound KRAS G12D/V mutant and wild-type proteins; binding prevents GTP exchange and locks KRAS in the GDP-bound inactive state, thereby disrupting the KRAS: RAF1 effector interaction

Exhibited potent, durable, and dose-responsive inhibition of MAPK/KRAS signaling in cells expressing human KRAS variants

Exhibited robust anti-proliferative activity against mutant KRAS-driven cancer cells

Shows synergy with EGFR modulators in a panel of KRAS G12D cancer cell lines

cancer cell lines Demonstrated robust, single-agent anti-tumor activity in preclinical colorectal, pancreatic, and lung cancer xenograft models after oral administration

Demonstrated a favorable pharmacokinetic and initial safety profile, including good oral bioavailability and brain penetration, across several key parameters

Preclinical data support the advancement of QTX3034 into IND-enabling studies for clinical investigation in mutant KRAS-driven solid tumors



QTX3046, a potent, selective, and orally bioavailable non-covalent KRASG12D inhibitor:

Selectively binds to KRAS-G12D, preventing GTP exchange and allosterically blocking the active conformation, thereby disrupting the KRAS G12D : RAF1 effector interaction in biochemical and cell-based assays

: RAF1 effector interaction in biochemical and cell-based assays Exhibited potent, durable, and dose-responsive inhibition of KRAS G12D -mediated MAPK signaling and induced apoptotic markers

-mediated MAPK signaling and induced apoptotic markers Demonstrated selective inhibition of KRAS G12D -driven cell signaling and proliferation in isogenic cell panels

-driven cell signaling and proliferation in isogenic cell panels Displays synergy with EGFR modulators in a panel of KRAS G12D cancer cell lines

cancer cell lines Demonstrated robust, single-agent anti-tumor activity in preclinical colorectal, pancreatic, and lung cancer xenograft models after oral administration

Demonstrated a favorable pharmacokinetic and initial safety profile, including good oral bioavailability and brain penetration

Preclinical data support the advancement of QTX3046 into IND-enabling studies for clinical investigation in KRASG12D-driven solid tumor indications



Poster presentation details are as follows:

Title: Discovery and characterization of QTX3034, a potent, selective, and orally bioavailable allosteric KRAS inhibitor

Date and Time: Wednesday April 19, 2023 9:00 AM - 12:30 PM

Session Name: Late-Breaking Research: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics 3

Abstract Number: LB320

Title: Discovery and characterization of QTX3046, a potent, selective, and orally bioavailable non-covalent KRAS G12D inhibitor

Date and Time: Wednesday April 19, 2023 9:00 AM - 12:30 PM

Session Name: Late-Breaking Research: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics 3

Abstract Number: LB321

About RAS and the MAPK Pathway

The mitogen-activated protein kinase (MAPK) pathway is a chain of proteins that includes the signaling molecules RAS, RAF, MEK, and ERK. It is a central pathway that regulates cellular growth, proliferation, differentiation, and survival. When one of the proteins is mutated, it can drive tumor development and growth. RAS is the most frequently mutated oncogene in cancer, with KRAS mutations occurring in nearly one-quarter of all human cancers. RAS mutations impair the ability of RAS to convert from its active GTP-bound "ON" form into its inactive GDP-bound "OFF" state, leading to the sustained activation of the MAPK signaling pathway and ultimately driving tumorigenesis. KRAS mutations, especially G12D, G12V, and G12C, are highly prevalent in pancreatic, colorectal, and lung cancers. First-generation KRAS inhibitors have demonstrated clinical benefit, but their impact is limited to a subset of patients with a single type of KRAS mutation (G12C), and these tumors commonly develop resistance to treatment.

About Quanta Therapeutics

Quanta Therapeutics is a private biopharmaceutical company focused on the most prevalent and elusive target in oncology—RAS. Our vision is to develop novel small molecule cancer medicines by selectively targeting protein-protein interactions that are key to oncogenic RAS activity. Driving Quanta's success is our unique high-throughput platform that applies Second Harmonic Generation (SHG) optical technology to identify allosteric modulators of membrane-bound protein complexes. The Quanta team has extensive drug development expertise and substantial research experience in the RAS space. By applying innovative medicinal chemistry and its unique protein conformation detection technology, Quanta aims to advance differentiated, next-generation RAS programs that address the resistance paradigms of targeted therapy in oncology.

