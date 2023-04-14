Submit Release
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Continues Investigation of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (CRL) on Behalf of Investors

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, April 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz continues its investigation of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (“Charles River” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CRL) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On February 22, 2023, Charles River disclosed that it received a subpoena from the Justice Department relating to an ongoing investigation into the supply chain and illegal importation of nonhuman primates for research. The Company has voluntarily suspended shipments of primates from Cambodia. The Company also warned that the decision to suspend shipments will negatively impact its earnings this year and will reduce revenue growth by 200 basis points to 400 basis points.

On this news, Charles Rivers’ stock price fell $24.51, or 10%, to close at $219.09 per share on February 22, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Charles River securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

