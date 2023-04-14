NEWS RELEASE: Gov. Cox names Marvin Dodge as new executive director of Department of Government Operations

NEWS RELEASE

April 14, 2023

Gov. Cox names Marvin Dodge as new executive director of Department of Government Operations

SALT LAKE CITY (April 14, 2023) – Gov. Spencer Cox has appointed Marvin Dodge to serve as the executive director of the Utah Department of Government Operations. This position requires the approval of the Utah Senate.

“Marvin brings a wealth of knowledge and experience that will allow him to hit the ground running in the Department of Government Operations,” Gov. Cox said. “I’m grateful for his willingness to rejoin Team Utah in this key position in our administration.”

Dodge currently serves as chief financial officer and vice president for finance and administration at Southern Utah University, a position he’s held since 2014. In this position, he has provided direct oversight of all administrative and operations functions for the university as well as the development of SUU’s annual budget. In addition, he was vice president for finance and administrative services at Snow College.

Prior to these roles, Dodge had a distinguished career with the state of Utah, including serving as deputy director of the Utah Department of Administrative Services, chief financial officer and director of the Administrative Support Division of the Department of Workforce Services, and deputy director and manager of budget and policy analysis for the Governor’s Office of Planning and Budget.

Dodge also currently serves as a board member of the Dixie & Anne Leavitt Family Foundation, Southern Utah University Foundation and Utah Shakespeare Festival Foundation, and he previously served on the board of Southern Utah Museum of Art, Snow College Foundation, Sanpete Valley Hospital and other community organizations. He’s also served on the Riverton City Planning Commission. He has a bachelor’s degree in political science and a master’s of public administration with an emphasis in government management and finance, both from Brigham Young University.

