Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 890 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 415,360 in the last 365 days.

U.S. Actions Targeting Transnational Criminals for Illicit Fentanyl Activity

Today, the United States is announcing a series of actions against those involved in illicit fentanyl trafficking. Through the Department of State we announced rewards offers for information leading to the arrest or conviction of 27 individuals. Additionally, the Department of Justice announced significant indictments against fentanyl traffickers associated with the Sinaloa Cartel. The Department of the Treasury sanctioned five individuals and two entities involved in the trafficking of fentanyl precursor chemicals from the PRC.

Today’s actions demonstrate the resolve of the United States to promote accountability for criminals who perpetuate illicit fentanyl activity. We are poised to continue the use of this important tool, not only to support our partners, but also to help provide justice and accountability to those impacted by the careless distribution of a deadly substance.

The listing of the reward offers announced today may be found here.

You just read:

U.S. Actions Targeting Transnational Criminals for Illicit Fentanyl Activity

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more