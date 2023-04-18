Dominican Republic Vacation Accommodation Options 2023

After recent years of conglomerate all-inclusive resorts building their monopoly in the Dominican Republic something happened on the north coast of the Dominican Republic that forever changed the landscape of tourism and hospitality in the Region. The redefining moment was known to world as COVID-19. Life after Coronavirus made tourists think of alternate accommodation options that were more secluded, less traversed, but still provided the luxury and all-inclusive option Resorts use to be the sole providers of. In distinct contrast to the cookie-cutter experience that included large crowds and community activities, dining, and fellowship gatherings present in most all-inclusive resorts gave rise to the Private Villa vacation experience. The private villa or Airbnb accommodations as they are referred to, gave tourist the ability to the benefit of seclusion and privacy but also an more personal and customized service that large resorts could not provide. The top luxury private villas on the Dominican Republic Northern Coast boasts locally employed english speaking staff, adventure excursions and amenities to include services such as VIP concierge, Butler, Private Chef, and maid services that are all included in the vacation package. There are also a few Private Villas that have partnered with other reputable Tourism, Tour Operators, and other hospitality based companies in support of featuring ecotourism and green business initiatives to showcase the natural beauty of the northern coast of the Dominican Republic as part of their vacation packages.
Why Choose a Private Villa over a well known Resort ?
There are many caribbean bound tourist who ask the question which is best for me a Resort or Private Villa? The answer lies in the vacation and comfortability experience the traveller is seeking. Some vacation travellers seek personalized amenities such as Onsite SPA services, a VIP concierge and even butler and maid services which are all-inclusive vacation options that are offered with many of the private villas on the northern coast. Most private villas are beachfront properties that boasts some of the most luxurious interiors and exterior setting that you have ever seen also. Resorts are also great as they offer larger spaces for fun activities, various dining options, and some even have childcare and kids day program so that the adults have time for themselves. The travellers preference as mentioned before drives the decision making when choosing an accomodation type for vacation in the caribbean.
The hidden charm for choosing a Private Villa Vacation Experience
Could there really be a vacation experience that gives the benefits of both worlds? The answer to that question is a resounding Yes as that option absolutely exists today. An experience that couples the benefit of a Resort Stay with the seclusion and pampering of a luxury Private Villa, full of unlimited amenities, large space for roaming, varied dining choices, multiple swimming pools and beach with white lily sand and crystal clear water is an option in the Dominican Republic this summer 2023. The ability to vacation as a Rock Star for an affordable price with inclusions such as a
1. Private yacht trips to an exclusive island getaway,
2. Chasing waterfalls during an exhilarating tour of the island’s jungle aquatic beauty
3. All inclusive meals and drinks
4. 24 - 7 free transportation to and from day and night events
5. Luxurious secluded villas that have an occupancy up to 12 people
6. Unlimited lavish amenities
are vacation options that exist today . This unique vacation experience to see the breathtaking natural beauty of the Dominican Republic while being pampered in the seclusion of a private villa away from large crowds but still receiving all the frills and thrills of a luxury resort stay is definitely an experience everyone should try at least once in their lifetime
Beachfront Private Villas with unlimited amenities, activities, spa treatments and 24 transportation where one gets to see the natural unbridled beauty of the Dominican Republic Northern Coast People, Nature, Food, and Culture is the present way to vacation safely without risk.
We encourage carribean vacation planners to seek the countless vacation benefits of an all-inclusive luxury Private Villa when vacationing on the northern coast of the Dominican Republic
