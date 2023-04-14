Onyx Joins FHIR Business Alliance Bringing its Award-Winning Platform Expanding Health Data Interoperability

Partnership of unique companies provides interoperable solutions based on open-standard FHIR APIs, driving change in healthcare.
ELKRIDGE, MD, USA, April 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Onyx, LLC, is pleased to announce joining the FHIR Business Alliance, known as FHIRBall. FHIRBall is a global partnership of companies with established FHIR-based solutions (Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources) driving major changes in health IT. Those IT changes drive progress in healthcare, enabling true interoperability through standard, safe and efficient APIs. FHIRBall’s purpose is to expand FHIR knowledge, spread awareness about health interoperability and build more interoperable FHIR solutions around the world.
Onyx was incubated as part of the NewWave Innovation Division since 2018. Onyx was formed by the team that implemented Blue Button 2.0 for the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). OnyxOS, provides the leading FHIR-based platform. It connects your data, provides powerful consent management, and offers a developer management platform. Onyx’s expanding suite of out-of-the-box apps, provide a fully automated and regulation-compliant functionality. Onyx’s Managed Interoperability Compliance Platform was built jointly with Microsoft. It is ranked by Gartner as a top FHIR provider. In 2021 Frost & Sullivan awarded Onyx the North America Enabling Technology Leadership Award for Healthcare Data Interoperability.
Onyx, with other members of FHIRBall, will propel the healthcare industry forward by fully supporting the community-based approach promoted by HL7 and the FHIR Foundation.
“As an Innovator in FHIR Interoperability, Onyx is proud to join FHIRBall and the community of fellow innovators. We share a common vision of transforming and democratizing healthcare data as the path to better healthcare for all” said Mark Scrimshire, Chief interoperability Officer of Onyx.
About Onyx Technology, LLC
Onyx Technology, LLC is a healthcare managed interoperability compliance solutions provider. Onyx emerged from work with CMS in establishing the nation’s first nationwide FHIR-based API, Blue Button 2.0. Building on this experience and expertise, Onyx has partnered with Microsoft to build the industry’s leading platform for FHIR-based interoperable exchange. Focused on standards-based, interoperable technologies that ensure security, privacy and the delivery of the right information to the right place at the right time, Onyx is the expert in enabling our customers to garner the greatest value from their participation in the healthcare eco-system of tomorrow. Please visit us at www.onyxhealth.io.
