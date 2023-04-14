Minister for Defence Pål Jonson to receive U.S Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III

SWEDEN, April 14 - On Wednesday 19 April, Minister for Defence Pål Jonson will receive United States Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III. The visit will take place at the Muskö Naval Base, where the ministers will convene for a bilateral meeting, hold a joint press conference and take part in a demonstration of the Swedish Armed Forces’ military capabilities.

It is Secretary Austin’s first visit to Sweden. The defence ministers will discuss the grave security situation in Europe, future development of the United States’ and Sweden’s bilateral defence cooperation, Sweden’s integration into NATO and the importance of its accession to the Alliance as soon as possible. The defence ministers will also discuss long-term military support to Ukraine and developments in the Indo-Pacific region, including relations with China.

Following the bilateral meeting, Minister Jonson and Secretary Austin will hold a joint press conference and take part in a demonstration of the Swedish Armed Forces’ naval and air capabilities.

The well-established and close bilateral security and defence cooperation between Sweden and the United States spans several areas. The Swedish Armed Forces’ military branches conduct joint military exercises regularly with their American counterparts.

Morning

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III is welcomed by Minister for Defence Pål Jonson and Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces Micael Bydén.

Honors and welcome ceremony by the Life Guards.

Bilateral meeting at Muskö Naval Base.

Afternoon

Joint press conference (press invitation will be sent separately; registration is required for attendance).

Departure by vessels, including Visby-class corvette, for transport to Berga Naval Base.

Demonstration by the Swedish Armed Forces of Swedish military capabilities during the journey via Hårsfjärden.