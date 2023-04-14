PreIPO.com Showcases Innovative Fintech Solutions at The First Sustainable Investment Forum organized by PROPANAMA

Chief Syndicate Officer of PreIPO, Harold Alvarez, captivates audience of investors at ProPanama forum PreIPO® Board Member, Dana Al-Salem, takes center stage alongside prominent ProPanama Organization leaders during a panel discussion at the forum. International news media reporters interview PreIPO® CSO, Harold Alvarez, as he shares insights on sustainable investments at the ProPanama forum

Revolutionizing Green Finance: PreIPO.com Unveils Cutting-Edge Fintech Tools at ProPanama's Inaugural Sustainable Investment Summit

We are excited to explore the investment opportunities in Panama's thriving economy and contribute to its sustainable development through our innovative ﬁntech solutions.” — Harold Alvarez

PANAMA CITY, PANAMA, April 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading global ﬁntech brand PreIPO® has successfully participated in the First Sustainable Investment Forum of Panama, organized by PROPANAMA and held earlier this month at the Panama Convention Center in Amador, which is the biggest convention center in Central America. The disruptive private equity platform joined the event to demonstrate its innovative approach to optimizing distribution, maximizing liquidity, and democratizing the capital formation process for issuers, intermediaries, and investors.

The Panama Sustainable Investment Forum is a prestigious event that brings together international investors and businesses interested in exploring the sustainable investment opportunities offered by Panama's dynamic and growing economy. The event highlights Panama's unique advantages, including incomparable connectivity, a safe environment, and the beneﬁts of various special regimes for foreign investment. Participants are introduced to the competitive, business-friendly, and transparent tax, labor, and migration legal tools available in the country.

PreIPO® showcased its cutting-edge ﬁntech solutions at the forum, highlighting the transformative potential of its platform for sustainable investments in Panama. By offering an accessible and eﬃcient capital formation process, PreIPO® aims to support the growth of sustainable businesses and contribute to the long-term economic development of the country. "Participating in PROPANAMA´s Sustainable Investment Forum has been a remarkable experience for PreIPO®," said Harold Alvarez, Chief Syndication Oﬃcer at PreIPO. "We are excited to explore the investment opportunities in Panama's thriving economy and contribute to its sustainable development through our innovative ﬁntech solutions." PreIPO.com's presence at the Panama Sustainable Investment Forum reinforces its commitment to promoting sustainable investments and fostering economic growth in emerging markets. The company's platform aims to empower businesses and investors worldwide, driving positive social and environmental impacts through smart and responsible investments.

About PreIPO.com

The event took place on the cusp of PreIPO launching its $128M Series A Round to scale globally in a rapid manner. Currently, PreIPO.com currently features over $1B in deal flow Available in the Deal Room. PreIPO® is an innovative global ﬁntech brand that has revolutionized the private equity industry with its disruptive platform. The company's unique approach optimizes distribution, maximizes liquidity, and democratizes the capital formation process for issuers, intermediaries, and investors. PreIPO® is dedicated to empowering businesses and investors with eﬃcient, transparent, and accessible solutions that drive sustainable growth and create lasting value.



