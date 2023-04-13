Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 1,533 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 415,588 in the last 365 days.

Sit down with WEDC Secretary Missy Hughes on economic future for Wisconsin

After receiving unanimous confirmation from the state Senate, Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation Secretary Melissa “Missy Hughes” sat down with political reporter Will Kenneally to discuss where she wants to take the agency in the next four years.

[Adapted from: Sit down with WEDC Secretary Missy Hughes on economic future for Wisconsin April 13, 2023 Channel 3000]

You just read:

Sit down with WEDC Secretary Missy Hughes on economic future for Wisconsin

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more