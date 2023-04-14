Submission Shark Launches Initiative to Clean Up Oceans

CANADA, April 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Submission Shark, a leading eCommerce platform for Brazilian jiu-jitsu apparel and accessories, is on a mission to make the world cleaner. In partnership with Handprint (the world’s leading environmental & social regeneration platform), Submission Shark has launched an initiative to remove 1kg of plastic per order through their intuitive eCommerce integration.
This initiative is part of Submission Shark’s commitment to doing good in the world and creating positive change in our communities. Through this effort, they are providing customers with the opportunity to do something tangible to help reduce ocean waste while also supporting businesses that share their values.
Customers can shop online through Submission Shark and feel confident sporting its brand-new BJJ gear, while also helping clean up our oceans and contributing toward making the world a better place.
By partnering with Handprint, Submission Shark can extend its reach further than ever before and help more people make a positive difference in the fight against ocean plastic.
Submission Shark’s CEO and founder, Nathan Tam, had this to say about the partnership: “We are proud to partner with Handprint and be part of its mission to create a cleaner, healthier ocean. We believe that this initiative will inspire people to make conscious consumer decisions and help put an end to the devastating effects of ocean plastic pollution. It's a simple way for customers to make a difference, and we are thrilled to be part of the solution."
Submission Shark will not be passing the costs of the plastic removal initiative to the customers, but will instead absorb them. They believe it is their responsibility as a company with a global reach and powerful platform to make a positive impact.
Submission Shark is an innovative company that produces BJJ gear with an eye toward sustainability and creating a positive impact on the environment. Clients are already loving its approach to eCommerce and its ability to meet their needs while also making a difference.
"They really do fit and look nice on my body. I'm so excited to buy more from you guys. Also, I plan to do competitions and I plan on supporting this brand and wearing it because I love that you guys are trying to be more environmentally friendly. You guys are the only company I've seen that is trying to be more eco-friendly with their compression apparel," explains one customer.
Submission Shark’s commitment to reducing ocean plastic and creating a cleaner, healthier planet is inspiring more companies to take similar actions. The company is proud to be a leader in the fight against ocean plastic and looks forward to continuing its mission with Handprint.
