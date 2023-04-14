U.S. Supreme Court opinion: April 14

The United States Supreme Court has issued a new opinion.
In Axon Enterprise, Inc. v. FTC, the court held that the statutory review schemes set out in the Securities Exchange Act and Federal Trade Commission Act do not displace a district court’s federal-question jurisdiction over claims challenging as unconstitutional the structure or existence of the SEC or FTC.
