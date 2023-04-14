Meet the Rising Star Corri Moore, Who Is Making Waves In The Film And Fashion Industry

Shacorri Moore, also known as "Corri Moore," is an actress, successful business owner, and a well-known swim model.

Shacorri Moore is an emerging talent to keep an eye on. She is a rising star actress, swim model, author, and business owner. Corri is also known as a starring model in music videos such as Money Dance by Rick Ross, Who Do by Yella Beezy, Do You Understand by Shy Glizzy, and more.

Her book, "Who Knew: A True-Life Story of a Young Woman's Struggles and Triumphs,” is available on Apple Books, Amazon, and online bookstores.

The 28-year-old American beauty already has a list of credits to her name. Corri made her feature debut in 2017 in the television reality show "Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta," where her fans began to adore her charisma and persona. Corri played Simone in the most recent BET Plus series, "I Got a Story to Tell."

Shacorri Moore is thrilled to announce her starring role in the upcoming 2023 film, On the Run with Love, where she plays Gina.

"I am honored to star as Gina in On the Run with Love. The cast and crew team members are beyond talented, and everyone is amazing to work with," states Corri.

"Gina brings much energy to the screen; she's a Black boss lady who is in love with someone else's guy; she's no pushover, but she has West Indian roots." "I won't give it all away; you must watch," she laughs.

On the Run with Love, Directed by Chop Mosley and filmed in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, is currently in production and will be released in 2023.

Corri is no stranger to the fashion world; her company, Amoregal Collection, has won the hearts of many internet customers. Amoregal is a luxury yoga apparel brand offering gorgeous and comfortable fitness gear.

A few of the exclusive products that are available on the Amoregal website include:

- Latex workout set

- 50 Shades Set

- SO Bomber

- Basic Crop Top

- Jumbo Crop Hoodie

- Cropt Fleece

- Accessories and many more

Amoregal Customer Reviews

Customers of Amoregal rave at the exceptional service they receive and the quality of their fitness gear.

"Amoregal's training gears are one-of-a-kind and spark conversation everywhere I go. I enjoy working out in their crossed-up set. The attention to detail is impeccable!"

"Amazing customer service. Great quality fitness clothes. They were as advertised. Delivery was fast. I wholeheartedly endorse Amoregal!"

Conclusion

Corri is ecstatic to feature in the upcoming film "On the Run with Love," to be released in 2023. She urges everyone to work hard, be devoted, and stay focused to attain their goals.

"Nothing comes to you without putting in the work. Success does not happen by chance. It takes dedication, hard work, learning, studying, sacrifice, and, most importantly, a love of what you are doing or learning to accomplish, "encourages Corri.

"Through hard work, dedication, and perseverance, you can accomplish anything, as long as you work hard and stay focused," she adds.

Please visit the website below to learn more about Corri and her upcoming movie debut. Connect with her via Social Media channels on Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok @likecorri.

To shop for her unique and exclusive fitness brand designed for women, visit the Amoregal website.

Media Contact

Corri Moore

United States