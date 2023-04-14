OnlineDragShop.com Takes Over DragShop.com to Strengthen Its Position in the Drag Queen Market

A step towards further growth and expansion of their products range.

In a recent move towards expansion and growth, OnlineDragShop.com drag queen store acquired DragShop.com. This acquisition enables OnlineDragShop.com to expand its product range, strengthen its online presence and provide a better shopping experience to its customers looking for drag queen products.

https://www.onlinedragshop.com/ is an online shopping platform specializing in drag queen costumes, drag shoes and accessories, and drag queen wigs. It was founded in 2021 by a group of drag queens and drag queen enthusiasts who discovered a gap in the market for Drag Queen supplies. Since then, the company has grown rapidly and established itself as one of the leading players in the Drag Queen scene. The acquisition of DragShop.com is a strategic move by OnlineDragShop.com to expand its product range and strengthen its online presence in the drag queen market.

DragShop.com is more than just a drag queen store

David, one of the founders of OnlineDragShop, says, "DragShop.com is more than a drag queen shop, it is a platform with many Drag Queen stores offering their products. We have strong policies that every drag queen store must adhere to in order to sell on DragShop. Like the quality of products and timely deliveries. We prefer to work with a smaller but stable number of stores that cover all Drag Queen trends, so that we can maintain the quality and therefore the satisfied customers shopping experience."

Benefits of the acquisition

The acquisition of DragShop.com will provide OnlineDragShop.com with several benefits, including:

1. Extensive product range

This allows OnlineDragShop.com to offer a more extensive product range such as shoes for Drag Queens and Drag Queen outfits to its customers looking for drag queen products, increasing its market share and revenue in the drag queen market with a wide variety of drag queen products.

2. Strengthened online presence

OnlineDragShop.com has an established online presence and loyal customer base in the drag queen market. Acquiring DragShop.com will allow OnlineDragShop.com to rebrand with an even stronger name and expand its own online presence in the drag queen market. This allows OnlineDragShop.com to reach a wider audience and increase brand awareness in the drag queen community.

According to David, some things will not change, such as the daily discount deals and coupon promotions, and he is proud to be the starting place for many new Drag Queens and also the base supplier for the more experienced Drag Queens. DragShop will also continue its highly rated guides, such as the Drag Queen Outfits Guide: The Ultimate Resource.

“What I find truly enjoyable about DragShop.com is the opportunity to assist individuals who have never experienced Drag before. Providing them with everything they need, including wigs, jewelry, make-up, costumes, and shoes, is incredibly rewarding. Being able to welcome new members to our community and offer them guidance is a fulfilling experience. It is important to remember that drag is not exclusive to any particular group or individual; it is an art form that can be enjoyed by everyone.“, said David.

Media Contact

Gestioninmo Soluciones SL

Simon Adrianus

Spain